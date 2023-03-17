Grab Corsair's $2300 all-AMD gaming and streaming laptop for $1536

Here's a neat trick: if you want a high-end gaming laptop but don't want to pay over the odds for it, consider the Corsair Voyager A1600. If you buy it from Corsair's US web store, add a PC case like this one and then use code NEWBUILD, you can pick up the laptop and the case for significantly less than the cost of the laptop alone.

In fact, this $1800 laptop that debuted in December last year for $2300, complete with Ryzen 9 CPU, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, 2TB of NVMe storage, a 16-in 2560x1600 (16:10) 240Hz display and Radeon RX 6800M graphics card, goes down to just $1536. And you get a free case, essentially, which you can resell later if you don't need it. Or keep it and build a PC in it, because these Corsair cases are actually really lovely!

But is the laptop any good? I think it's a credible first effort in a challenging category, given that Corsair made its name with cases, power supplies, fans and RAM. The laptop looks great, has solid build quality and performs well - it just doesn't quite outperform competing systems with thicker chassis and higher-end Intel or Nvidia components. As you may have noticed, it's an all-AMD laptop with both CPU and GPU from Team Red, so it gets some synergy points there - and battery life is respectable as a result.

Reviews, like this one from PC Mag, cite the build quality, taller-than-usual 16:10 aspect ratio display, mechanical keyboard, Thunderbolt support and 1080p webcam as major positives - with the only disadvantage found being the specs you get for the price, now neatly solved by this deal. Notebook Check also were enamoured with the device:

"Corsair has created a really great device with the Voyager a1600. The combination of AMD SoC and AMD GPU is good and is quite convincing in the test... The Voyager a1600 looks particularly high-end due to the material selection, which also gives the device very good stability. The device doesn't look clunky at all... [and] with the unique streaming features, the Voyager A1600 will be remembered."

Here's what your cart should look like with the laptop, case and code applied.

Overall then, a solid laptop for the money, especially when you get it at nearly $800 less than when it launched just four months ago! This is a super nifty deal, so we've got to tip the hat to Reddit user /u/3ng1neer who first found this slightly sneaky combo.