Grab Kingston's KC3000 2TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD for £123 at Amazon UK

You may have noticed that SSDs got extremely cheap towards the end of 2023, and then they rebounded somewhat in 2024. We normally expect better deals at Black Friday than during the rest of the year, but this is something a bit different, with oversupply in 2023 leading to significant reductions that aren't likely to be repeated in 2024. However, there are still some better deals than others, and unless you can hop in a time machine they're still well worth covering.

The subject of today's deals post is the Kingston KC3000, an SSD that I use in my own testing PC thanks to its high capacity, impressive PCIe 4.0 speeds and generally aggressive pricing. Today you can pick up the 2TB KC3000 for £123, a fair price for a drive that cost more than £150 at the start of 2024.

The KC3000 doesn't quite have the reputation of competitors like the Samsung 990 Pro or WD SN850x, but the performance is extremely similar - not unexpected given that you've got a similar combination of performant TLC NAND flash, PCIe 4.0 controller and DRAM cache. For that reason, I'd put it amongst the best gaming SSD contenders that's well worth considering - especially at this reduced price.