Grab Logitech's MX Master 2S wireless mouse for blissful gaming and working

Logitech's MX Master line of office-friendly, gaming-capable mice are normally quite premium propositions. However, today on Amazon UK the recent MX Master 2S is on sale for only £40, around a £25 reduction from its usual price point. This is a good deal for a mouse loved for its high-tech scroll wheel, wide and comfortable shape and long-ass battery life.

The scroll wheel here is similar to that of the RPS favourite G502, but instead of two distinct modes it automatically switches between chunky, slow steps and near infinite gliding. This adaptive scroll makes it a good choice for both gaming and working, and being able to slam through web pages at high speeds is genuinely useful for students and writers like myself.

In terms of gaming, this is not the best gaming mouse on the planet, but it's certainly comfortable and usable for non-competitive titles. You can set the mouse up to 4000 DPI, and the laser sensor isn't as dependable as modern opticals but does work on glass, a common surface for offices where this is designed to thrive. The Bluetooth connection also has more latency than a typical 2.4GHz gaming mouse, but it does at least mean that there's no dongle to lose if your computer has Bluetooth built in - and battery life is stellar at up to 70 days, courtesy of an efficient sensor, low-energy Bluetooth and no RGB lighting.

The MX Master 2S has some unique tricks up its sleeve too. It can control up to three computers simultaneously, thanks to Logitech's Options software, even copy-and-pasting between machines. This is really handy for working between a laptop and a desktop, something I do more often than I'd like to admit even though I ought to really choose one platform instead.

Altogether, this is a super comfy mouse for all-day use, and comes well recommended by me and other reviewers online too. Do your own research, but let me know what you think in the comments below!