Grab the 2TB WD Black SN850X for $99.99

Our favourite PCIe 4.0 SSD for gaming is less than $100 for a 2TB unit in the US, with Best Buy offering the WD SN850x for $99.99 after a 50% discount from its MSRP.

This is a fantastic deal for a drive that performed admirably in our testing, recording the second-fastest real-world results behind Samsung's more expensive 990 Pro and putting everything else we tested to shame - even PCIe 5.0 opposition.

The benefit of the SN850x is that it is a TLC drive with a fast PCIe 4.0 interface, a DRAM cache and a high-speed controller, allowing for persistently high performance and good longevity too, especially compared to QLC drives and/or those that lack a DRAM cache. Each of these high-end components are made by WD themselves, allowing the drive to hit speeds that few other manufacturers can match.

Historically, the SN850 and the later SN850x have cost in the $230 to $350 dollar range for this 2TB size, so to pay just less than $100 marks an impressive reduction - one that we've seen also on other PCIe 4.0 models over the past few months, albeit not to this extent.

If you're after a high-end drive that's well-suited to gaming as well as content creation tasks like 4K or 8K video production, this is a fine choice and well worth picking up at its discounted price. This drive also works well with the PS5 to expand its game storage, although Sony do recommend picking up a heatsink - we've tested this $9 model from Amazon and recommend it for PS5 use.

