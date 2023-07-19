If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Grab the 2TB WD Black SN850X for $99.99

That's 50% off and a great price for this high-end PC/PS5 drive.

wd sn850x pcie 4.0 ssd tiled on a coloured background
Our favourite PCIe 4.0 SSD for gaming is less than $100 for a 2TB unit in the US, with Best Buy offering the WD SN850x for $99.99 after a 50% discount from its MSRP.

This is a fantastic deal for a drive that performed admirably in our testing, recording the second-fastest real-world results behind Samsung's more expensive 990 Pro and putting everything else we tested to shame - even PCIe 5.0 opposition.

The benefit of the SN850x is that it is a TLC drive with a fast PCIe 4.0 interface, a DRAM cache and a high-speed controller, allowing for persistently high performance and good longevity too, especially compared to QLC drives and/or those that lack a DRAM cache. Each of these high-end components are made by WD themselves, allowing the drive to hit speeds that few other manufacturers can match.

Historically, the SN850 and the later SN850x have cost in the $230 to $350 dollar range for this 2TB size, so to pay just less than $100 marks an impressive reduction - one that we've seen also on other PCIe 4.0 models over the past few months, albeit not to this extent.

If you're after a high-end drive that's well-suited to gaming as well as content creation tasks like 4K or 8K video production, this is a fine choice and well worth picking up at its discounted price. This drive also works well with the PS5 to expand its game storage, although Sony do recommend picking up a heatsink - we've tested this $9 model from Amazon and recommend it for PS5 use.

For more info, check out our guide to the best gaming SSDs and stay tuned for more storage deals as we discover them!

Comments
