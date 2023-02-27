Grab the eight-core Ryzen 7 5700X for £177, nearly half-price

With the new Ryzen 7000X3D processors arriving today, it's perhaps not surprising to see last-gen models reaching new price lows. That's the case for the Ryzen 5700X, one of the fastest eight-core Ryzen CPUs ever made (behind the 7700X, 5800X and 5800X3D) and now firmly a member of the sub-£200 club. In fact, this processor is down to £177 at Amazon UK at present, meaning it's rapidly approaching half of its £329 UK RRP.

While the 5800X3D, 5900X and 5950X represent a significant enough step up in performance to make them viable alternatives to the 5700X without requiring a costly investment in the AM5 platform, with its more expensive motherboards and DDR5 RAM, the 5700X makes a decent case for itself thanks to its still-excellent performance, console-matching eight-core design and considerably lower price than the alternatives mentioned - especially at this reduced price point. You can get a good idea of its performance by looking at our Ryzen 5800X review, as the 5700X isn't slower by any meaningful amount and has the same eight-core design.

The 5700X is likely a good choice for someone running a Ryzen 1700X, 2600 or 3600 that wants a meaningful upgrade but doesn't quite have the budget to stretch to the £305 5800X3D for that maxed out AM4 gaming performance. Not all motherboards that support the earlier Ryzen CPUs will also support Ryzen 5000, but even some first-gen Ryzen boards can make the jump so it's worth seeing what BIOS versions are available for yours. Normally, the name of your motherboard (as reported in the likes of CPU-z) and "Ryzen 5000" or "Ryzen 5800X" should be sufficient. Of course, checking out our guide to the best gaming CPUs could also be great food for thought!

