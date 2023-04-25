Grab this rapid 2TB Kingston Fury Renegade PCIe 4.0 SSD for $134.99

Kingston's Fury Renegade SSD was the fastest one we'd tested in early 2022, although it was later surpassed by the marginally faster WD SN850x and Samsung 990 Pro. Regardless, it's an extremely capable PCIe 4.0 SSD - and now it's available for $134.99 for a 2TB model after a discount at B&H Photo Video in the US. To get this price, which represents an oustanding $45 discount, you just need to add the drive to your cart - easy enough, right?

The Fury Renegade 2TB is rated at up 7300MB/s reads and 7000MB/s writes, allowing it to more or less max out the peak speeds of the PCIe 4.0 connection. That's backed up by up to 1000K IOPS for random reads and writes, which puts the drive amongst the very best as we alluded to earlier. That's backed up by its load time performance in our Shadow of the Tomb Raider Cozumel testing, which is the third-fastest we've recorded behind the WD SN850x and Samsung 990 Pro.

In terms of longevity, the Fury Renegade ought to be a strong choice, offering a five-year warranty and an endurance rating of 2000TBW (terabytes written) for this 2TB size.

Overall then, it's a solid pickup for the money, given that the competing 990 Pro and SN850x cost $180 and $186 respectively in their 2TB forms - nowhere near the $135 price of this discounted drive!

What do you think - worth picking up? Let me know in the comments below and stay tuned for more PC-focused tech deals as we find them!