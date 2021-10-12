If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Hearthstone adds roguelikey RPG mode Mercenaries today

No deckbuilding in this one
Imogen Beckhelling avatar
News by Imogen Beckhelling News Writer
Published on
Nice autumnal-looking cards in Hearthstone, next to a lady in a red hood.

If you're a little bored of Hearthstone's usual card shenanigans, Blizzard are releasing a new game mode that turns the CCG into a roguelike-ish RPG. Named Mercenaries, players will be able to gather Hearthstone characters then send them off into combat to collect bounties. Like Battlegrounds, you won't use your collection of cards for this, you'll have to gather a party as you venture on. It comes out later today, and will be free-to-play.

Mercenaries reminds me a little of how you play Darkest Dungeon. There's no deckbuilding, instead you gather a party of mercenaries in a town (that acts as your hub), and from there have options to send them on missions, collect rewards, manage your party, shop and more.

Then, like Slay The Spire, when you send your party off on bounties they'll travel up a map with a number of procedurally-generated encounters, ending in a boss battle. In combat, you'll be able to place your mercenaries and use their various abilities to take down your foes. If you die, you restart your run. All familiar stuff if you've played a roguelike or two. As a fan of those, this is actually the first time Hearthstone has peaked my interest.

If you fancy fighting other players, Mercenaries will have a PvP option as well as PvE. The gameplay is slightly different between the two though. In PvE, you'll be able to see info about what your enemies plan on doing next, while in PvP, you'd need to learn to read human minds to get that sort of knowledge.

Mercenaries arrives in patch 21.4 today, which also preps some Halloween festivities, adding new box dressings and making way for new cosmetics (like fairy tale-themed skins) that you'll be able to purchase next week. General bug fixes and improvements are being added too, check out the patch notes for the full details.

Activision Blizzard are the parent company of Hearthstone makers Blizzard Entertainment, so it's worth noting the company are currently in the midst of multiple legal proceedings due to allegations of sexual misconduct and harassment. The most recent development is that two US agencies have discovered a potential conflict of interest in one proposed settlement.

Tagged With

About the Author

Imogen Beckhelling avatar

Imogen Beckhelling

News Writer

Imogen is a lore enthusiast and lover of all the fun shenanigans game communities get up to. She spends too much time playing Overwatch, and not enough time having interests that aren't to do with video games.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun

Subscribe and get access to supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

More News

Latest Articles

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch