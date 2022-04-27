Here's where to find the cheapest Ryzen 5000 CPUs in the US and UK

A new raft of Ryzen 5000 processors has hit virtual and physical shelves, making it a good time to pick up a new AM4 CPU at a discounted price. The appearance of the lower-end Ryzen 5500, 5600 and mid-range 5700X have pushed prices for their more expensive counterparts way down, while the 5800X3D remains hard to find due to its relatively low supply and impressive gaming performance.

If you were thinking of upgrading, you might be interested to know which retailers in the US and UK are selling each of these processors, and for how much. I was interested myself, so I put together a couple of small spreadsheets to find out - and the results suprised me.

Rather than there being one retailer that was obviously the best shout, different models were priced quite differently across retailers. Rarely was the difference massive, but often you can save 10 currency units of your choice (or more!) by shopping at a different website.

Adding links for every CPU at every possible site would take ages, so to simplify things we'll link to just the cheapest (or joint-cheapest) site in the US and UK for each Ryzen 5000 processor. Does that sound fair? OK, let's go...

First, the UK. Amazon is your best bet for most of these models, but the Ryzen 5600 is cheapest at Scan and the Ryzen 5500 is cheapest at CCL. The Ryzen 5800X3D is proving hard to get ahold of, with Scan offering the lower pre-order price but Ebuyer estimating earlier stock arrival.

CPU Amazon UK Scan Ebuyer CCL OCUK Ryzen 5500 £144.00 £144.98 £144.99 £143.29 £146.99 Ryzen 5600 £183.48 £178.99 £179.99 £179.99 £179.99 Ryzen 5600X £205.00 £213.38 £214.98 £225.60 £209.99 Ryzen 5700X £269.00 £269.99 £269.99 £272.10 £269.99 Ryzen 5800X £304.49 £309.98 £329.99 £316.97 £319.99 Ryzen 5800X3D £409.99 £414.99 £409.99 Ryzen 5900X £350.61 £359.99 £369.99 £365.99 £359.99 Ryzen 5950X £495.00 £499.98 £514.98 £504.99 £499.99

In the US, the 5800X3D is much easier to find, but there's a little less competition when it comes to low CPU prices. Newegg is almost always the best bet, only losing out when it comes to the Ryzen 9 5950X that is cheapest at B&H Photo. Note that many of the Newegg links include extra money off when you use a promo code given on the page below the price; the price shown in our table is after this discount.

CPU Amazon US B&H Newegg Ryzen 5500 $159.00 $168.95 $154.00 Ryzen 5600 $199.00 $199.99 $199.00 Ryzen 5600X $217.99 $217.99 $209.00 Ryzen 5700X $299.00 $299.00 $289.00 Ryzen 5800X $335.99 $335.99 $334.00 Ryzen 5800X3D $570.46 $449.00 $449.00 Ryzen 5900X $394.98 $395.00 $394.98 Ryzen 5950X $619.99 $559.99 $619.99

I hope you found this useful! I'm sure this information will go out of date quickly, but feel free to let us know if we missed a cheaper price soon after this article goes live. Thanks for reading and we'll see you next time!