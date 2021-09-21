Wondering how long it'll take you to complete Kena: Bridge Of Spirits? It's a question that's preyed on the minds of many a prospective player since Ember Lab, the developers of this outrageously gorgeous new action-adventure game, previously stated in a tweet that "you should be able to finish the game over a weekend".

But a weekend of gaming means different things to different people. Does it mean you can blitz through Kena: Bridge Of Spirits in only a few hours, or will it take a solid 20 hours to complete? And does this take into account the many side activities and collectibles, or were Ember Lab simply talking about how quickly you can rush through the main story? Find out exactly how long it takes to complete Kena: Bridge Of Spirits below.

Kena: Bridge Of Spirits length: how long to beat the game?

Without delving into spoiler territory, Kena: Bridge Of Spirits can be split into roughly three "Acts", each of which introduces a new chunk of the landscape to explore. Each "Act" begins with you being given a mask that belongs to a specific character who features prominently in that section of the story, so you should know roughly how far into the game you are from this.

The length of time it takes to beat Kena: Bridge Of Spirits really depends on two things. First: what difficulty level are you playing on? On Story Mode you'll have a much easier time breezing through every fight, but on Expert and Master you'll have your work cut out for you, and will need to make good use of your Spirit Bow and all your other ability upgrades to get through certain encounters intact.

The second factor is whether you're simply completing the main story missions one after the other, or whether you're exploring and going for the completionist achievements and collectibles such as Spirit Mail and Rot Hats as well.

On the whole it will probably take between 10 and 15 hours to beat Kena: Bridge Of Spirits for most people, but it depends on the two factors described above. It took me about 20 hours to 100% the game on Story Mode - though it'll probably take you less time if you take advantage of the Kena: Bridge Of Spirits map of collectible locations I put together!

So to conclude: yes, you can definitely complete Kena: Bridge Of Spirits over a weekend, but not if you plan to explore every nook and cranny and see everything the game has to offer. And bumping up the challenge of the game is likely to extend your playtime further.

Now that we've wrapped up the topic of how long it'll take to beat Kena: Bridge Of Spirits, why not prime yourself with our Kena: Bridge Of Spirits tips and tricks guide?