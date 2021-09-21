Looking for all the Spirit Mail in Kena: Bridge Of Spirits? One of several different types of collectible in Ember Lab's story-focused action-adventure game, Spirit Mail can be collected and delivered back to certain houses in the central Village in order to unlock new areas and gain rewards. But finding them is often far easier said than done, and these puzzles don't get easier just by changing the difficulty level.

Below we'll walk you through where to find all 10 Spirit Mail locations in Kena: Bridge Of Spirits, so you can get to work purifying the land of the corruption which has spread across it before you arrived. After you've collected each Spirit Mail you can then see on the map the house in the Village to which it must be delivered.

All Spirit Mail locations in Kena: Bridge Of Spirits:

If you want to see exactly where the Spirit Mail can be found (along with all other collectibles in the game), check out our Kena: Bridge Of Spirits map guide! Using those maps alongside this walkthrough is the easiest way to find all 10 Spirit Mail, and will speed up how long it takes to complete the game and earn all its achievements.

Spirit Mail 1: Village Centre

Go up the stairs next to the Hat Cart in the Village centre. Just opposite the barred off house on the left are some steps leading to a house on the right. Go up the steps and round the left side of the house. There's a drum which you can order the Rot to move. Place it on the circle drawn on the ground next to the house wall, so that you can jump onto the drum and then through the gap in the roof. Collect the Spirit Mail in the house, then order the Rot to move the barrier in the house doorway.

Start here!

Spirit Mail 2: Cliffs on the way to Rusu Mountain

Partway through the climbing segment of the path up to Rusu Mountain (just before the broken bridge), you have to jump across to a small platform, and then jump again onto a series of ledges which form two paths. One path goes straight upwards into a cave mouth, the other heads around to the right of the cliff face. Take the right-hand path round, and you'll find a small area with a Spirit Mail inside.

Start here!

Spirit Mail 3: Near the Water Shrine in Forgotten Forest

Warp to the Water Shrine in the Forgotten Forest. Use the Forest Tear to destroy the corruption behind the ruins on your right as you warp in. Behind the corruption is a block of stone which you can direct the Rot to move. Place it down next to the cracked wall between the Warp Shrine and the Hay Pile.

Climb up to the new platform. From there, there's a blue flower you can grapple to with your Spirit Bow. While in the air, grapple to a second flower, and then a third. Just beneath the third flower is the Spirit Mail.

Start here!

Spirit Mail 4: Near the God Tree Shrine in Forgotten Forest

Begin the climb up towards the God Tree Shrine in Forgotten Forest. Partway up, you'll shimmy in a circular fashion along some ledges. Halfway along, you should drop down onto the prominent branch below which sticks out from the tree. Grapple to the nearby flower, then climb the ledge in front of you and follow the path round the tree to find the fourth Spirit Mail.

Start here!

Spirit Mail 5: Right-hand side of Storehouse

Inside the Storehouse, throw a Spirit Bomb at the glowing rocks on the ground to create a set of platforms. Climb to the top platform, then throw another bomb at the glowing rocks embedded in the wall. Climb to the top, kill the enemies that spawn there, and break the Deadzone Heart in order to access the hut. On the floor of the hut is a Spirit Mail.

Start here!

Spirit Mail 6: Below the Forge in Fields

Head to the Forge. From the Warp Shrine, follow the left path along the cliff. Jump over a tree root and you'll find a path that leads down underground. Fire an Arrow at the glowing bulb just above the central platform to create a Forest Tear. Then throw a Spirit Bomb at the glowing rocks partway down the neighbouring platform to form a bridge.

While the bridge is active, use the Forest Tear to slam down on the giant stone button to the side. This will raise the water level, allowing you to swim. Swim over to the left-hand side where the sunlight is shining in, and follow the path round to find the Spirit Mail.

Start here!

Spirit Mail 7: House above Village Heart

Go to the above-ground part of Village Heart. Follow the bridge (the one with the Cursed Chest on it) around to the right, and head into the house in front of you. The Spirit Mail is waiting for you on a worktop.

Start here!

Spirit Mail 8: Next to Village Heart cave entrance

Head to the entrance to the Village Heart cave, but instead of heading through the main doors, head through the far left opening out into daylight again. Then turn right, and you'll see a glowing wall that can be destroyed. To get there, throw a Spirit Bomb at the glowing rocks embedded in the cliff below the platform.

Once broken, a flower will appear which you can grapple to. While in the air, immediately jump onto the cliff ledge and follow the path to climb up to the top. Break the wall with another Spirit Bomb and collect the Spirit Mail behind it.

Start here!

Spirit Mail 9: Mask Maker Path in Village

This Spirit Mail can only be collected once you gain the Dash ability, which you unlock after finishing the main questline in the Fields and Village Heart areas.

Head down the Mask Maker Path to the left from the Mask Shrine. Head down the path until you reach the area with the bridge and several buildings. Head round the back of the buildings opposite the bridge and you'll see a painted white arrow on the floor pointing at one of the doorways.

Head through this doorway and up the stairs, then jump across the gap to the platform. Now look upwards for a flower you can grapple onto. Follow the path a little further and at the top of the building you'll find a Spirit Mail.

Start here!

Spirit Mail 10: Warrior Path in Village

This Spirit Mail can only be collected once you gain the Dash ability, which you unlock after finishing the main questline in the Fields and Village Heart areas.

Head down the Warrior Path from the docks to the south of Village. Proceed through the portals until you are teleported to the edge of the same piece of mainland where the Storehouse area is located. Climb to the top platform. Opposite the spectacular view, there's another small ledge you can climb onto. From here, throw a Spirit Bomb down onto the glowing rocks to create a platform from which you can grapple to a Flower.

Follow this path and defeat the enemies that spawn along it, and you'll find another portal. Dash through it and you'll be sent to a new area with a clearing. The Spirit Mail is waiting for you next to a chest across from the clearing.

Start here!

There you have it! All 10 Spirit Mail collected and delivered so that you can access every nook and cranny of the Village and find all the Rot Hats and other collectibles that await you there. If you're stuck on a particular section, be sure to check out our Kena: Bridge Of Spirits tips and tricks.