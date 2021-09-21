Looking for a list of all the Hats in Kena: Bridge Of Spirits? Yes, you can find Hats for your bouncy little spirit friends in Kena: Bridge Of Spirits, and you can purchase these hats at Hat Carts in order to dress your Rot army up exactly how you'd like. Have you ever heard of anything so sickeningly adorable? I sure haven't.

Below you'll be able to take a look at every single Rot Hat in the game, along with their cost in Gems and some information on how these cosmetic items can be procured at a Hat Cart.

Kena: Bridge Of Spirits Hats list

Below is a screenshot of all 51 Rot Hats in Kena: Bridge Of Spirits, so you can see what each hat looks like while worn by a Rot.

Here are the names of each Rot Hat, along with their cost in Gems:

Autumn: 10 Gems Pot: 10 Gems Baseball: 10 Gems Mushroom: 10 Gems Whirly Bird: 10 Gems Butterfly: 10 Gems Beetle: 10 Gems Ladybird: 10 Gems Feather: 10 Gems Acorn: 10 Gems Stinky Fruit: 10 Gems Flower: 10 Gems Pinecone: 10 Gems Purple Mushroom: 10 Gems Yellow Mushroom: 10 Gems Clover: 10 Gems Bow: 10 Gems Egg: 10 Gems Cowboy: 25 Gems Pumpkin: 25 Gems Sunflower: 25 Gems Bird's Nest: 25 Gems Squash: 25 Gems Sun: 25 Gems Star: 25 Gems Crown: 25 Gems Pancake: 25 Gems Halo: 25 Gems Deer: 100 Gems Fishing: 100 Gems Frog: 100 Gems Taro: 100 Gems Cat: 100 Gems Dog: 100 Gems Fox: 100 Gems Bunny: 100 Gems Samurai: 100 Gems Mask: 100 Gems Ox: 500 Gems, only 1 can be purchased Taro's Mask: 500 Gems, only 1 can be purchased Hana's Mask: 500 Gems, only 1 can be purchased Adira's Mask: 500 Gems, only 1 can be purchased Toshi's Mask: 500 Gems, only 1 can be purchased Sibling's Mask: 500 Gems, only 2 can be purchased Rusu's Mask: 500 Gems, only 1 can be purchased Zajuro's Mask: 500 Gems, only 1 can be purchased Hunter: 500 Gems, only 1 can be purchased Mask Maker: 500 Gems, only 1 can be purchased Warrior: 500 Gems, only 1 can be purchased Dinosaur: 500 Gems, only 1 can be purchased Unicorn: 1000 Gems, only 1 can be purchased

Hat Carts explained

Hats can be found in chests and all sorts of other secret areas dotted about the landscape of Kena: Bridge Of Spirits. If you want help finding them all, be sure to check out our Kena: Bridge Of Spirits map and collectible locations walkthrough. It'll definitely help speed up how long it takes to beat the game if you're a completionist.

Once you've discovered a new Rot Hat, you can head to one of the Hat Carts in the world in order to purchase them for your Rot. Each Hat costs a certain number of Gems to purchase. Most of the Hats can be worn by multiple Rot at once, but the rarest and most expensive Hats on offer can only be bought once or twice, which means you'll sadly never be able to dress up all your Rot at once as dinosaurs or unicorns, no matter how indescribably rich you become.

The good news is that once you collect all of the above Hats, you'll unlock Hat Collector - one of the 41 achievements in Kena: Bridge Of Spirits. Plus it makes your Rot even more adorable. As if they weren't adorable enough already. They may not give you tangible benefits like Meditation Spots and Spirit Mail do, but these cosmetic items are well worth hunting down just for the cuteness factor.

That wraps up this guide on the 51 different Rot Hats in Kena: Bridge Of Spirits and how much each of them costs. To hunt down all these Hats you'll need to be well-prepared, as you'll often be trekking into dangerous territories filled with boss fights and other encounters that can easily spell the end for you on higher difficulty levels. Read up on the best path through Kena's ability upgrades tree and how to unlock the Spirit Bow to help prepare yourself. And for more general wisdom for beginners, check out our Kena: Bridge Of Spirits tips and tricks page.