Wondering how to disable turrets in Starfield? Turrets can be nasty enemies to come up against in Starfield, because they just don’t back down until they’re taken out. Luckily, it’s not too difficult to disable them with the right strategy, and we’ve got you covered.

Here’s everything you’ll need to know about disabling turrets in Starfield, including how to deactivate them using their respective consoles, how to change their target, and how to simply shoot them down.

How to deactivate turrets in Starfield

The easiest way to disable a turret in Starfield is by searching for the console they’re linked to, which is typically nearby, and selecting the “Deactivate Unit(s)” option. Once you emerge from the console interface, nearby turrets should be powered off and safe to move past.

Of course, though, be on the lookout for the actual turrets themselves while searching for their consoles and try to remain out of their line of sight. Some players have also reported coming across turrets that aren’t connected to consoles, meaning this might not work for every turret (and you might have to resort to our third option).

How to reprogram turrets in Starfield

Alternatively, turrets can be reprogrammed to your advantage. Using the same console interface typically found near any turrets, find the “Update Friend/Foe Settings” button and turn those evil little guys into allies by programming them to target your foes. This might be more time consuming than simply disabling the turrets, but it’ll definitely lend you a hand if you’re in a pinch.

Again, though, be wary of turret fire while approaching the console and don’t fret if you can’t find it — there’s always our third option.

How to kill turrets in Starfield

Alternatively, you can do things the intuitive way and simply use a weapon to take them out. This method is a lot less reliable than the previous options, as turrets are pretty ruthless and you’ll likely take damage yourself. We’d recommend using one of the above methods whenever possible to save yourself the risk of damage, but if taking them out the old-fashioned way is your thing (or if you just can’t find that pesky hidden console), who are we to judge?

That's all the info we've got on dealing with turrets in Starfield. Searching for more guides to aid your trip through the stars? We've got you covered with a list of every planet (there are 1,692!) and every ship. Or, if you're just getting started, we've got information on all of the traits and backgrounds you can pick when creating your character in Starfield.