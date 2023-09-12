Starfield ships list: All 118 ships and how to get them

What are all the Starfield ships? If you're playing Starfield and you want to know which of its ships will give you the most bang for your buck, we have you covered with our Starfield ship guide.

Starfield ships come in various sizes, and you can expect to pay more for ships with more utility. Ships also feature several customization options, so sometimes, you can upgrade a budget ship into something much more viable. Your ship is not only your means of traversal throughout the Settled Systems, but you'll also need them for space combat, resource hoarding, and dealing in contraband items if that's the path you've chosen in this epic space adventure.

Here's our master list of all the ships you can get in Starfield, which we'll continue to build on as we discover more. You can own up to ten ships in Starfield, so choose your favorites wisely. And, if you're just looking for a round-up of our favorite ships, you can check out our guide to Starfield's best ships for a summary of your best bets. We also have a guide to Starfield free ships if you're running short on credits.

Starfield ships list

Here is the full list of all ships in Starfield:

Abyss Trekker Achilles Achilles II Aegis Asphalt CB Autobahn III Big Rig Caravan Carry ALL Civshuttle II Civshuttle III Conqueror Crimson Fleet Banshee Crimson Fleet Ghost III Crimson Fleet Haunt II Crimson Fleet Phantom II Crimson Fleet Specter II Crimson Fleet Wight Crimson Fleet Wraith Crossbow Crossbow III Dagger Discovery Dragonfire Dragonfire II Dullahan Ecliptic Claymore Ecliptic Stiletto II Econohaul Falcon Falcon II Falcon IV The Frontier Galileo Galileo II Galileo III Gladius Hammerhead Hammerhead III Hoplite Hoplite II Kepler R Kepler S Kfir Lil Muv II Longsword Mako Marathon MULE Murasame Mustang Mustang II Mustang III Narcissus Narcissus II Narwhal Nimitz Orca Orca III Pelican Phalanx Phalanx II Pik Up Privateer Pterosaur Pterosaur II Railstar Rambler Rambler II Ranger Razorleaf Responder Responder II Roanoke Shackleton Shieldbreaker Silent Runner Slipstream II Spacetruk Sparrow Sparrow II Sparrow III Star Eagle Starborn Guardian Star Semi Stronghold Sunsail Sunsail II Thresher Transpo Trebuchet UC Prison Shuttle Vagabond Vindicator Vista III Voyager Wagontrain Wanderlust Wanderwell War Horse Warhammer Warhammer II Warwolf Watchdog Watchdog II Watchdog III Wendigo Wendigo II

Abyss Trekker (365,525)

Image credit: Bethesda / Rock Paper Shotgun

Fuel: 950

Hull: 1031

Cargo: 340

Crew: 6

Shield: 850

This class C ship is one of the best in the game and has one of Starfield's most balanced ship systems. You can purchase it from the Ship Services Technician in Paradiso.

Achilles (66,525 credits)

Image credit: Bethesda / Rock Paper Shotgun

Fuel: 50

Hull: 478

Cargo: 445

Crew: 2

Shield: 340

The Achilles is a small, agile class A ship available for purchase in Neon and Red Mile. It has a small crew of two and a low fuel capacity but has a decent cargo capacity.

Achilles II (97,876 credits)

Fuel: 50

Hull: 515

Cargo: 445

Crew: 2

Shield: 455

The Achilles II is an upgraded version of the Achilles you can buy in Hopetown. It is more powerful than Achilles, with a larger crew capacity, more cargo space, a better shield, and a higher jump distance than its predecessor.

Aegis (207,150 credits)

Fuel: 800

Hull: 721

Cargo: 200

Crew: 5

Shield: 610

You can pick up the Aegis from the vendor Nikau Henderson on Sol, but note that the vendor's inventory changes daily. While this isn't the best ship in the game, it is a balanced ship for the price you pay to get it.

Asphalt CB (168,891 credits)

Fuel: 500

Hull: 656

Cargo: 3625

Crew: 4

Shield: 545

The Asphalt CB is a medium-sized cargo ship with a large cargo capacity that you can purchase in Cydonia and New Atlantis. Its powerful engine and solid shield make it ideal for transporting goods across the galaxy.

Autobahn III (628,050 credits)

Fuel: 300

Hull: 1377

Cargo: 4130

Crew: 4

Shield: 1245

This massive class C ship is designed to safely haul passengers and crew members between destinations. With a large cargo hold, extremely high shield stats, and a ballistics stat of 162, this is among the tankiest ships you can get in the game. You can pick it up when it's on rotation at the ship services technician in Cydonia.

Big Rig (187,302 credits)

Fuel: 320

Hull: 715

Cargo: 1940

Crew: 4

Shield: 545

The Big Rig is a large cargo ship suited for transporting heavy loads over long distances. It may not be the best ship in the game, but it does its job. You can purchase it from a Hopetown HQ salesperson.

Caravan (194,675 credits)

Fuel: 580

Hull: 659

Cargo: 1840

Crew: 4

Shield: 545

This class B ship that you can purchase in Red Mile is a reasonable option that offers a mix of utility and protection for a decent price tag.

Carry ALL (158,739 credits)

Fuel: 700

Hull: 774

Cargo: 3440

Crew: 5

Shield: 570

As its name implies, this is an excellent ship for carrying ALL the things, allowing you to haul them over longer distances. With decent fuel and shield stats, this is a reliable ship you can purchase in Cydonia.

Civshuttle II (269,944 credits)

Fuel: 590

Hull: 969

Cargo: 340

Crew: 5

Shield: 850

With solid shield and hull stats, this class C is decent for transporting cargo, though it's a little on the pricier side. It also has a 27 reactor and a 30-lightyear jump, so it can be a solid choice of transport. You can buy it in Gagarin Landing or Red Mile.

Civshuttle III (384,725 credits)

Fuel: 590

Hull: 1222

Cargo: 340

Crew: 6

Shield: 1095

An upgraded version of the Civshuttle II, this class C ship is similar to its predecessor but boasts a 32 reactor and much higher weapon stats. Get it from the ship services technician in Cydonia when on rotation.

Conqueror (272,500 credits)

Fuel: 1100

Hull: 676

Cargo: 1940

Crew: 6

Shield: 525

This wild-looking ship has a relatively high fuel capacity, decent cargo capacity, and high damage output. However, its hull and shield stats are lacking, so use caution if you choose to buy this ship, which you can get from The Eleos Retreat or the Stroud-Eklund Staryard.

Crimson Fleet Banshee (236,125 credits)

Fuel: 200

Hull: 669

Cargo: 640

Crew: 5

Shield: 545

The Crimson Fleet Banshee is a small, fast warship used by the Crimson Fleet. It is well-armed and armored, plus it has a sleek design. Get it from The Key in Kyrx.

Crimson Fleet Ghost III (177,450 credits)

Fuel: 50

Hull: 619

Cargo: 745

Crew: 4

Shield: 550

The Crimson Fleet Ghost III is a stealthy, well-armed warship. The Ghost III is suitable for sneaking up on enemies, and you can get it at The Key in Kyrx.

Crimson Fleet Haunt II (130,650 credits)

Fuel: 160

Hull: 589

Cargo: 430

Crew: 3

Shield: 520

With a 30-lightyear jump distance, this small class A ship is effective for moving through space quickly and for sneaking up on enemies. You can get it at The Key in Kyrx.

Crimson Fleet Phantom II (103,575 credits)

Fuel: 50

Hull: 515

Cargo: 390

Crew: 2

Shield: 455

Though similar to the Crimson Feel Ghost III, this class A ship has less cargo capacity and less crew but also does laser and ballistic damage, unlike the Ghost. It also does missile damage but is weaker than the Ghost in this stat.

Crimson Fleet Specter II (187,175 credits)

Fuel: 280

Hull: 734

Cargo: 520

Crew: 5

Shield: 610

The Specter, which you can buy at The Key in Kyrx, is a decent ship that can both take damage and deal it. It also has a 30-lightyear jump capacity, making it an excellent option for space exploration.

Crimson Fleet Wight (317,700)

Fuel: 900

Hull: 853

Cargo: 870

Crew: 6

Shield: 680

With a 900 fuel capacity, there's a reason this class C ship is worth a chunk of change. Its decent laser and ballistic strength make it a solid combat option. You can get it from The Key on Kyrx.

Crimson Fleet Wraith (249,925)

Fuel: 560

Hull: 855

Cargo: 1760

Crew: 6

Shield: 705

Also available from The Key on Kyrx, the Wraith is comparable to the Wight but has a higher reactor, holds less fuel, has a slightly stronger shield, has a particle cannon, and does missile and high ballistic damage.

Crossbow (277,460)

Fuel: 900

Hull: 853

Cargo: 1000

Crew: 6

Shield: 680

The Crossbow is a decent ship you can pick up at the Eleos Retreat. While you can find better ships for the price, it's a solid mix of cargo, fuel, and shield with reasonable ballistics and laser damage output.

Crossbow III (555,650)

Fuel: 900

Hull: 1516

Cargo: 1000

Crew: 7

Shield: 1315

This class C combat spaceship outdoes its predecessors with a whopping 272 missile stat, not to mention its extremely high hull and shield stats. Get it from the ship services tech in Cydonia, where you can find it as an option on random days.

Dagger (8,600 credits)

Fuel: 50

Hull: 393

Cargo: 240

Crew: 2

Shield: 544

You can get the Dagger from Vulture's Roost in Jaffa IV. Clear the area. The ship will land at the end, and you can take it. While it's not the best ship you can get, it's free, and it is an upgrade from the Frontier, if nothing else.

Discovery (52,050 credits)

Image credit: Bethesda / Rock Paper Shotgun

Fuel: 75

Hull: 365

Cargo: 450

Crew: 2

Shield: 325

This class A ship, which you can purchase on New Homestead, is a minor upgrade from your Frontier starter ship.

Dragonfire (308,425 credits)

Image credit: Bethesda / Rock Paper Shotgun

Fuel: 1550

Hull: 836

Cargo: 2790

Crew: 7

Shield: 680

This class C ship is worth the investment to obtain it. Its extremely high fuel capacity, seven-person crew, and high cargo capacity make it an easy choice for a ship that looks cool and is extremely functional. Pick it up at the Eleos Retreat.

Dragonfire II (324,846 credits)

Fuel: 1550

Hull: 1006

Cargo: 2790

Crew: 7

Shield: 850

An upgraded Dragonfire, this class C ship has a greater jump capacity and higher grade reactor than its predecessor.

Dullahan (258,550 credits)

Image credit: Bethesda / Rock Paper Shotgun

Fuel: 210

Hull: 877

Cargo: 300

Crew: 6

Shield: 805

This ship, which you can buy in Hopetown, has a 30-lightyear jump and reasonable stats overall, though the price may be a little high for what you get.

Ecliptic Claymore

Fuel: 420

Hull: 965

Cargo: 3240

Crew: 6

Shield: 805

This ship has a solid cargo capacity and good offensive stats, including 149 missile damage. You can steal this ship in Denebola, though players also report coming across it in deep space and taking it via docking. If you take it from Denebola, head to the Abandoned Hangar and look for a Pipeline Terminus nearby to find the ship. You will need the Piloting Skill to launch it.

Ecliptic Stiletto II

Fuel: 420

Hull: 571

Cargo: 200

Crew: 4

Shield: 485

This is a relatively basic ship driven by Ecliptic mercenaries that hauls very little but can do a lot of damage. It's a great option for destroying enemy ships if you can get your hands on one.

Econohaul (94,975 credits)

Image credit: Bethesda / Rock Paper Shotgun

Fuel: 210

Hull: 490

Cargo: 2660

Crew: 3

Shield: 355

This is a relatively common ship you can buy in Paradiso, Neon, and Red Mile that does exactly what it says it will — it hauls cargo at economical prices. Don't expect too much in the way of shields or firepower here, but know it can help you get your goods from place A to place B.

Falcon (132,075 credits)

Image credit: Bethesda / Rock Paper Shotgun

Fuel: 280

Hull: 627

Cargo: 620

Crew: 5

Shield: 505

The Falcon is a small, agile class B ship for exploring and trading. You can get it in Neon, and while it won't break records, it can be a trade-up ship for you to get as you grow and explore everything Starfield has to offer.

Falcon II (185,675 credits)

Fuel: 280

Hull: 734

Cargo: 620

Crew: 5

Shield: 610

An upgraded version of the Falcon that you can get from Taiyo Astroengineering in the Ryujin Building in Neon, this class B ship packs a bit more punch in terms of its speed, defences, and weaponry. However, it will cost you 50,000 credits more than its predecessor.

Falcon IV (360,025 credits)

Fuel: 280

Hull: 1249

Cargo: 620

Crew: 5

Shield: 1125

This beastly version of the Falcon model has a 39 reactor, not to mention its elevated hull and shield stats. It's a class B ship, which means you only have to have Pilot Level 3 to fly it, and you can pick it up from Veronica Young on Volii as part of her revolving inventory.

The Frontier (7,375 credits)

Fuel: 50

Hull: 366

Cargo: 450

Crew: 2

Shield: 310

You will start the game with the Frontier, a class A ship with underwhelming stats. Most players will want to invest in better ships as soon as possible, as this one is ill-equipped for combat.

Galileo (132,850 credits)

Image credit: Bethesda / Rock Paper Shotgun

Fuel: 1100

Hull: 484

Cargo: 200

Crew: 4

Shield: 405

The Galileo, which you can purchase in Neon (Dalvik), New Atlantis, Red Mile, and Stroud-Eklund, may not be the game's strongest or most powerful ship, but it does get decent fuel economy and does a fair amount of ballistic and missile damage.

Galileo II (162,544 credits)

Fuel: 1100

Hull: 563

Cargo: 200

Crew: 4

Shield: 485

The Galileo II, an upgraded Galileo available for purchase in New Atlantis, comes equipped with a stronger shield and more powerful weapons than its predecessor. Though its stats are slightly better than the Galileo's, those improvements may not be worth the 30,000 credit difference.

Galileo III (238,600 credits)

Fuel: 1100

Hull: 685

Cargo: 200

Crew: 4

Shield: 600

This upgraded version of the Galileo model is fairly similar to its predecessor except for its massive increases in weaponry stats, including 44 ballistics, 26 particle beam, and 82 missile. You'll find it as one of the revolving inventory options in Cydonia or New Atlantis. Also, it's a class A ship, so anyone can pilot it.

Gladius (76,300 credits)

Image credit: Bethesda / Rock Paper Shotgun

Fuel: 320

Hull: 403

Cargo: 200

Crew: 2

Shield: 340

Pick this class A ship from the Ship Services Technician in Cydonia or New Atlantis when it's in stock. While it's not a great ship, it can still be an upgrade from the Frontier.

Hammerhead (121,050 credits)

Fuel: 140

Hull: 608

Cargo: 1640

Crew: 4

Shield: 525

You can purchase this class B ship from Taiyo Astroengineering in the Ryujin Building in Neon or Veronica Young in Volii. While it's not our favorite, it's a decent mid-tier and mid-budget option for transporting cargo.

Hammerhead III (275,200 credits)

Fuel: 140

Hull: 1015

Cargo: 1640

Crew: 5

Shield: 930

An upgrade to the Hammerhead, this ship features a stronger shield, hull, and reactor than the base model. Get it from Veronica Young in Volii when it is in stock.

Hoplite (122,050 credits)

Fuel: 800

Hull: 609

Cargo: 200

Crew: 4

Shield: 505

This class B ship, which you can pick up from Nikau Henderson on Sol as part of their random cycling inventory, has decent fuel, deals laser and ballistic damage, and boasts a 26-lightyear jump distance, making it a decent find for the cost.

Hoplite II (160,488 credits)

Fuel: 800

Hull: 720

Cargo: 200

Crew: 5

Shield: 610

An upgrade to the base Hoplite, you can find this ship from the rare ship vendor in Gagarin City. It's an upgrade from the Hotpite that does everything that ship does but also has a 74 missile stat and 30-lightyear jump, in addition to its slightly larger crew, hull, and shield stats.

Kepler R (61,390 credits)

Fuel: 2800

Hull: 999

Cargo: 3905

Crew: 6

Shield: 1127

The Kepler R has the highest fuel and cargo capacity of the game's free ships. It is a fast and manoeuvrable ship with solid weaponry, making it good for exploring and engaging in battle. You can earn the Kepler R by completing the Overdesigned mission for Walter Stroud as part of the Crimson Fleet questline. However, ensure you choose all the positive and team-oriented ships, or you may get stuck with the consolation prize.

Kepler S (24,950 credits)

Fuel: 400

Hull: 689

Cargo: 3200

Crew: 3

Shield: 560

If you choose the wrong dialogue sequences and approaches to the Overdesigned mission, you'll end up with the inferior Kepler S. As you can see, it's much less powerful and, within the story lore, is the result of a team that doesn't see eye-to-eye on a lot of things. This is why you want to choose the options that encourage collaboration.

Kfir (104,125 credits)

Image credit: Bethesda / Rock Paper Shotgun

Fuel: 210

Hull: 399

Cargo: 785

Crew: 2

Shield: 325

You can get this relatively small and agile class A ship in Akila City and Neon. While there are better ships than this, it is a decently balanced budget ship option that you can use to explore the galaxy.

Lil Muv II (140,850 credits)

Fuel: 50

Hull: 629

Cargo: 198-

Crew: 3

Shield: 455

This class A ship, which you purchase from the Hopetown HQ Salesperson, grants relatively high cargo capacity and a reactor of 23 for a reasonable cost. However, be forewarned that it does little damage.

Longsword

Fuel: 50

Hull: 457

Cargo: 200-

Crew: 4

Shield: 375

This is a neat-looking little class A ship, but it's not one of the game's best options. You can pick this up from Nikau Henderson on Sol as part of their random ship inventory rotation.

Mako (83,250 credits)

Fuel: 140

Hull: 449

Cargo: 200

Crew: 3

Shield: 390

The Mako, which you can get from Taiyo Astroengineering in the Ryujin Building in Neon, may not have the best cargo or fuel or weapon stats, but the class A ship has a decent jump of 28 for a reasonable price.

Marathon (159,450 credits)

Image credit: Bethesda / Rock Paper Shotgun

Fuel: 700

Hull: 639

Cargo: 1460

Crew: 2

Shield: 520

Although its jump distance could be better, the Marathon has a decent reactor and otherwise balanced stats. As a result, it's the kind of ship in it for the long haul because it's not a sprint, it's a… Well, you get the idea. Pick one of these class A ships up in Cydonia.

MULE (97,825 credits)

Fuel: 200

Hull: 531

Cargo: 1460

Crew: 2

Shield: 375

This class A ship, which you can pick up in Gagarin Landing and Hopetown, has reasonable power and gives you decent cargo space for a solid haul. Plus, it's affordable, making the MULE a decent choice for trading.

Murasame (250,025 credits)

Image credit: Bethesda / Rock Paper Shotgun

Fuel: 580

Hull: 821

Cargo: 470

Crew: 6

Shield: 690

With its six-person crew, 25 lightyear jump, and solid weaponry, this class B ship is a great option to explore and traverse the galaxy while equipping you with everything you need to take down enemies. You can acquire it in Gagarin Landing.

Mustang (79,550 credits)

Fuel: 200

Hull: 443

Cargo: 675

Crew: 2

Shield: 375

The Mustang is a solid and affordable mid-tier class A fighter ship option with a small crew of two but decent cargo space for its size. It has light defences and weaponry, making it an okay choice for roaming safer areas. You'll find it as an option on specific in-game days at Cydonia's ship services technician.

Mustang II (108,895 credits)

Fuel: 200

Hull: 618

Cargo: 675

Crew: 2

Shield: 550

An upgraded version of the previous entry, the Mustang II adds extra hull and shield to the base version and upgrades to weaponry stats. You find this class A ship in stock on occasion in Cydonia at the ship services tech.

Mustang III (184,475 credits)

Fuel: 200

Hull: 787

Cargo: 675

Crew: 2

Shield: 715

This class A fighter ship is a highly upgraded version of the Mustang with a staggering 156 missile stat, not to mention a 26 reactor and laser and particle beam damage options, too. Pick it up when it's in stock at the ship services tech in Cydonia.

Narcissus (107,800 credits)

Fuel: 210

Hull: 433

Cargo: 320

Crew: 4

Shield: 440

You can buy this ship in Neon (Dalvik), Cydonia, Paradiso, and Straud Eklund, and while it's nothing to write home about, it is a decent ship to upgrade into as you explore the Settled Systems. You may also come across versions of this ship known as the Freestar Narcissus.

Narcissus II (195,360 credits)

Fuel: 210

Hull: 608

Cargo: 320

Crew: 4

Shield: 550

At nearly 90,000 credits more expensive than the level one version, this is a souped-up take on the Narcissus you can get in Akila City and Cydonia that gives you a 30 lightyear jump and reactor of 23, compared with the lower-tiered version's 16. It also has more shields and hull.

Narwhal (455,400 credits)

Fuel: 650

Hull: 2118

Cargo: 1760

Crew: 7

Shield: 995

Ranking among the most expensive ships in the game, it's no surprise that many players also consider it the best due to its all-around solid stats. It is a beast of a ship with high cargo and hull stats, plus it holds seven crew, which is the most we've seen in the game to date. You can purchase this bad boy from the Ryujin building in Neon from Taiyo Astroengineering.

Nimitz (237,625 credits)

Fuel: 1010

Hull: 926

Cargo: 1020

Crew: 6

Shield: 805

With a mix of decent fuel economy, solid weaponry, a 25 lightyear jump and 24 reactor stat, and a cargo capacity over 2,000, this is a solid ship for its price. Although the cost is a little high relative to some ships, this one, which you can get in Akila City or New Atlantis, gives you a lot of bang for your hard-earned buck.

Orca (249,925 credits)

Fuel: 560

Hull: 855

Cargo: 1760

Crew: 6

Shield: 705

This class C ship, which you can pick up in New Atlantis, Volii, or Taiyo Astroengineering in the Ryujin Building in Neon, has a fairly high cargo capacity, decent shields, and a 30-lightyear jump distance. It also comes equipped with solid weaponry, including a 164 missile stat.

Orca III (479,550 credits)

Fuel: 560

Hull: 1364

Cargo: 1760

Crew: 6

Shield: 705

As an upgrade to the Orca, which is already a strong option, the third tier of this ship is among the best in the game. The class C cruiser spaceship is adaptable for all types of missions and patrols, but its 162 ballistics and 136 missile stats mean it can slice through enemies.

Pelican (187,350 credits)

Fuel: 100

Hull: 765

Cargo: 3300

Crew: 4

Shield: 570

This class C freighter, which you can pick up at Taiyo Astroengineering in the Ryujin Building in Neon, carries a staggering 3300 cargo. At a price point under 200,000, this may be one of the best hauling ships in the game, as long as you're not trying to move over long distances.

Phalanx (169,550 credits)

Fuel: 800

Hull: 626

Cargo: 200

Crew: 5

Shield: 525

You can pick up this class B ship in Cydonia, and though we don't recommend it as it's about as basic as they come in terms of mid-tier ships. However, it has a decent fuel stat, though it has only a 15-lightyear jump distance.

Phalanx II (182,050 credits)

Fuel: 800

Hull: 793

Cargo: 200

Crew: 5

Shield: 690

A somewhat improved Phalanx, this ship has a higher shield, hull, and reactor stats than its precursor, along with a 30-lightyear jump distance and 24 reactor.

Pik Up (122,450 credits)

Image credit: Bethesda / Rock Paper Shotgun

Fuel: 800

Hull: 476

Cargo: 1140

Crew: 3

Shield: 355

You pick up this class A ship in Akila City, Valo, and HopeTown at Hopetech HQ. With its 1140 cargo capacity but limited shields and hull, it's clear this ship is designed for transporting goods rather than combat.

Privateer (146,000 credits)

Fuel: 100

Hull: 675

Cargo: 710

Crew: 4

Shield: 570

This ship may look a little silly, but the Privateer, a class B destroyer ship that you can pick up at Straud Ecklund in Neon or in Volii or Narion, has a reasonable 25 lightyear jump along with decent hull and shield stats for a reasonable price tag.

Pterosaur (139,575 credits)

Fuel: 300

Hull: 616

Cargo: 410

Crew: 5

Shield: 505

You can pick up this sweet class B combat ship in Red Mile or the Eleos Retreat. It's an overall balanced ship, and while there are certainly better ones out there, this is a solid choice for a mid-budget option due to its advanced weaponry.

Pterosaur II (157,993 credits)

Fuel: 300

Hull: 681

Cargo: 410

Crew: 5

Shield: 570

This upgrade to the Pterosaur boats improved weaponry, a 30-lightyear jump distance, and higher shield and hull stats than the base model. It's suitable for manoeuvring throughout combat situations, and you can find it for sale at the Eleos Retreat.

Railstar (93,125 credits)

Image credit: Bethesda / Rock Paper Shotgun

Fuel: 520

Hull: 508

Cargo: 1200

Crew: 3

Shield: 405

The Railstar is a mid-sized class A ship you can get from the Red Mile. It's a neat-looking ship with a 160 shielded cargo capacity for transporting contraband.

Rambler (57,600 credits)

Image credit: Bethesda / Rock Paper Shotgun

Fuel: 50

Hull: 387

Cargo: 260

Crew: 2

Shield: 340

Just a slight upgrade from your starter ship, this class A personnel ship is an okay option if you need an affordable replacement that runs faster. However, its cargo capacity is lower than your starter ship's. Pick up the Rambler in New Atlantis, Neon, Akila City, Cydonia, or Paradiso.

Rambler II (87,839 credits)

Fuel: 50

Hull: 502

Cargo: 260

Crew: 2

Shield: 455

A slightly upgraded Rambler at an affordable price, this class A ship has a 30-lightyear jump and has slightly higher shield, hull, and reactor stats. You can get a Rambler II when it's in stock at Taiyo Astroengineering in the Ryujin Building in Neon or at the ship technicians in Paradiso or New Atlantis.

Ranger (220,225 credits)

Image credit: Bethesda / Rock Paper Shotgun

Fuel: 600

Hull: 631

Cargo: 1765

Crew: 5

Shield: 525

You can pick up The Ranger, a class B destroyer ship, in Akila City and Gagarin Landing. Its 1765 cargo capacity, decent fuel, hull, and shield numbers make this a good choice for anyone needing a beefy ship for hauling goods and dominating enemies.

Razorleaf (15,498 credits)

Fuel: 140

Hull: 469

Cargo: 420

Crew: 2

Shield: 390

The Razorleaf, a class A general spaceship, may be one of the best early-game ships you can get in the game. Furthermore, it's completely free. It has a potent weapon, which makes it great for combat. You will earn it as a reward for completing the Mantis quest line.

Responder (65,300 credits)

Image credit: Bethesda / Rock Paper Shotgun

Fuel: 350

Hull: 430

Cargo: 410

Crew: 3

Shield: 340

The Responder is a class A personnel ship that you can purchase at an economical price. While it's nothing to get too excited about, it has decent cargo capacity. You'll find this spaceship in Cydonia, Eleos Retreat, or Neon as part of random vendor offerings.

Responder II (116,129 credits)

Fuel: 275

Hull: 604

Cargo: 410

Crew: 3

Shield: 520

The Responder II is an upgraded take on the Responder, and you can find it in Hopetown, Akila City, Cydonia, Eleos Retreat, or Neon. The most notable differences are its improved hull, shield, jump, and reactor stats, plus a boost to weaponry, though you can expect to pay 50,000 credits more for it than the lower-tier version.

Roanoke (173,925 credits)

Fuel: 420

Hull: 678

Cargo: 2375

Crew: 4

Shield: 545

This beefy class B ship, available as part of the rotating selection at vendors in New Homestead, the Stroud Eklund Staryard, Havershaw, New Homestead, and Akila City, has a strong 2375 cargo capacity with decent hull, fuel, and shield stats as well. At a 21-lightyear jump, it's a solid choice if you need a tanky ship that will help you transport your goods.

Shackleton (129,800 credits)

Image credit: Bethesda / Rock Paper Shotgun

Fuel: 75

Hull: 693

Cargo: 730

Crew: 2

Shield: 1500

You can get your hands on the Shackleton in Hopetown, and while it's a small and agile class B explorer ship with two crew and only 75 fuel, it has a staggering 1500 shield to prevent it from taking damage. And, at just 129,000 and change, you're paying a reasonable price for this agility.

Shieldbreaker (279,425 credits)

Image credit: Bethesda / Rock Paper Shotgun

Fuel: 550

Hull: 940

Cargo: 2280

Crew: 5

Shield: 610

There's a reason this class B combat ship, which you can get in New Atlantis when it's on rotation, is called the Shieldbreaker — it's a beast of a vessel with a large carrying capacity, decent shields, and 940 hull. The ship also has a decent laser damage rating and can cause serious damage to enemies. It also has a solid jump distance, making it a great choice when you're prepared to engage in all-out space warfare. Upgrade its defences to make it even stronger.

Silent Runner (390,150 credits)

Fuel: 30

Hull: 1164

Cargo: 6060

Crew: 5

Shield: 975

Do you need a bonkers beast of a ship? The Silent Runner, which you can get from Hopetown at Hopetech HQ or from Inaya Rehman on Valo, is a beast of a class C cruiser ship with a 6060 cargo capacity and a jump distance of 29 lightyears. Its shield and hull are high, and its reactor is 34, making this a must-have ship.

Slipstream II (264,975 credits)

Fuel: 450

Hull: 846

Cargo: 340

Crew: 5

Shield: 730

The Slipstream is an overall balanced class B personnel ship, but with its 29-lightyear jump distance, it's a practical option for moving quickly throughout the galaxy, and you can get it in Gagarin or Cydonia.

Spacetruk (227,724 credits)

Fuel: 2310

Hull: 768

Cargo: 1965

Crew: 4

Shield: 545

The Spacetruk, a class B freighter you can pick up from the Hopetown HQ Salesperson or on Valo from Inaya Rehman when it's available, has a staggering fuel and cargo capacity. It is a great choice for shuttling goods, and while other ships have better shield and hull stats, you can certainly upgrade this ship into one of the meanest machines in the galaxy.

Sparrow (72,450 credits)

Image credit: Bethesda / Rock Paper Shotgun

Fuel: 140

Hull: 411

Cargo: 920

Crew: 3

Shield: 340

This economical and efficient class A fighter ship that you can pick up in New Atlantis, Neon, or Volii is useful because it can carry a decent amount of cargo for being an overall small ship. It's a great early-game ship to add to your arsenal.

Sparrow II (130,750 credits)

Fuel: 160

Hull: 589

Cargo: 920

Crew: 3

Shield: 520

An upgraded version of the base Sparrow, you can pick this class A ship up at Taiyo Astroengineering in the Ryujin Building in Neon, at the ship tech in New Atlantis, or from Veronica Young on Volii. Although the ship boasts some improvements in hull and shield stats, the main things that set it apart from its lower-tier counterpart are the 29-lightyear jump distance and the increased shield, hull, and reactor stats.

Sparrow III (162,775 credits)

Fuel: 160

Hull: 722

Cargo: 920

Crew: 3

Shield: 650

A third tier of the Sparrow, you can pick this class A ship up from Veronica Young on Volii when it's on rotation. It's a quick fighter-class ship, and with the upgraded weapons and stats and 26 reactor, it's worth the extra credits for the more advanced tier of this ship.

Star Eagle

Fuel: 140

Hull: 948

Cargo: 2736

Crew: 5

Shield: 760

This class A combat ship is a large, well-rounded option with a high cargo capacity, making it a strong choice for resource gathering. Many will find it a balanced middle-ground ship good for regular use. You will obtain this ship as a reward for the Freestar Ranger questline, which you can get in the Akila City area of the game.

Starborn Guardian

Fuel: 1500

Hull: 649

Cargo: 950

Crew: 5

Shield: 630

This is a powerful ship designed for combat with a high laser damage rating and a decent jump range. You'll get this ship by starting the game in New Game+ mode, but note you cannot customize it.

Star Semi (270,100 credits)

Fuel: 300

Hull: 921

Cargo: 4890

Crew: 5

Shield: 730

This class C cruiser is a solid option due to its massive cargo capacity and otherwise solid stats. It's one of the game's most versatile ships, and you can get it from Inaya Rehman in Valo when they have it.

Stronghold (400,125 credits)

Image credit: Bethesda / Rock Paper Shotgun

Fuel: 2200

Hull: 1047

Cargo: 2360

Crew: 6

Shield: 1600

This class C ship's high fuel capacity, cargo capacity, and strong defences make it one of the game's most powerful ships. It also has a strong jump distance, making it an ideal choice for quickly transporting large amounts of cargo over long distances. The ship's built-in defences are strong enough to protect you from enemies as you travel. You can get this ship in Akila City.

Sunsail (136,900 credits)

Image credit: Bethesda / Rock Paper Shotgun

Fuel: 200

Hull: 634

Cargo: 1150

Crew: 4

Shield: 525

The Sunsail is a mid-sized class B personnel ship well-suited for exploration and trade. It can also carry a decent amount of cargo. You can pick it up in Paradiso or Eleos Retreat.

Sunsail II (197,840 credits)

Fuel: 200

Hull: 813

Cargo: 1150

Crew: 5

Shield: 690

An upgrade on the Sunsail, this class B ship boasts higher all-around stats than its precursor, including better weaponry. Pick one up from the ship services technician in Eleos Retreat or Paradiso.

Thresher (75,950 credits)

Image credit: Bethesda / Rock Paper Shotgun

Fuel: 150

Hull: 452

Cargo: 830

Crew: 2

Shield: 355

The Thresher is a small, agile class A ship suited for exploration and combat. While it's not the best ship in the game, it's an upgrade from the Frontier. You can get it when it's available from Nikau Henderson in the Sol system or from the ship services techs in Neon and Akila City.

Transpo (57,150 credits)

Fuel: 150

Hull: 457

Cargo: 200

Crew: 2

Shield: 375

As a class A personnel ship, this isn't the best money to buy. But it's a decent upgrade from your starter ship and does particle beam damage. You can find it in Paradiso.

Trebuchet (150,125 credits)

Fuel: 210

Hull: 519

Cargo: 200

Crew: 4

Shield: 440

This class A ship, which you can get from Havershaw on Narion, from the Stroud-Eklund Kiosk in Volii, or the ship services techs in New Homestead and New Atlantis, is a balanced fighter-class option good for moving quickly and taking on battles as needed.

UC Prison Shuttle

Fuel: 200

Hull: 418

Cargo: 1308

Crew: 1

Shield: 0

The UC Prison Shuttle, which you get as part of the Crimson Fleet mission line as part of a mission called Echoes of the Past, is not particularly strong and has zero shields. But a free ship is a free ship, so we'll take it.

Vagabond (102,950 credits)

Image credit: Bethesda / Rock Paper Shotgun

Fuel: 50

Hull: 502

Cargo: 260

Crew: 2

Shield: 695

This class A personnel ship, which you can get from the ship services tech in New Homestead, isn't anything to write home about — but it can be a solid option as you're looking for a decent upgrade since it has higher shield and hull stats than some of the starter ships.

Vindicator (263,465 credits)

Fuel: 400

Hull: 858

Cargo: 700

Crew: 6

Shield: 730

As a class C cruiser, this ship is a balance of weaponry, mobility, and cargo capacity good for all-around use. You can find it when it's available at the ship services technicians in New Atlantis, Cydonia, or Gagarin, at Havershaw in Narion, and at the Stroud-Eklund ship kiosk.

Vista III (548,900 credits)

Fuel: 800

Hull: 1336

Cargo: 3936

Crew: 6

Shield: 2160

This class C ship is inherently high in defence and has plenty of cargo space. Plus, it stores a ton of cargo and has a 38 reactor stat. It's a beast of a ship, so if you have the credits, don't be afraid to snag one from the ship services tech in Cydonia when available.

Voyager (319,801 credits)

Fuel: 720

Hull: 1023

Cargo: 1580

Crew: 6

Shield: 850

This is a class C personnel ship, but with relatively high hull, cargo, and shield stats, it's a versatile option for transporting people and cargo. It also has powerful weaponry with a missile stat of 156. You can get it from the ship services technician in Cydonia.

Wagontrain (196,119 credits)

Fuel: 300

Hull: 722

Cargo: 3355

Crew: 4

Shield: 545

As a class B cargo ship, this beast has plenty of capacity for a reasonable price tag. Unfortunately, its shield and hull stats are a little on the lower side for more advanced missions, plus its weapons aren't super strong, so err on the side of caution if you pick up this ship when it's available at the ship tech in Akila City.

Wanderlust (165,125 credits)

Image credit: Bethesda / Rock Paper Shotgun

Fuel: 400

Hull: 1128

Cargo: 2375

Crew: 4

Shield: 610

The Wanderlust is a large, well-armed class B personnel ship designed to transport passengers and crew safely. Get it from the ship services tech in Akila City.

Wanderwell

Fuel: 200

Hull: 502

Cargo: 800

Crew: 2

Shield: 544

You can acquire this by choosing the Kid Stuff Trait, which allows you to visit your parents in exchange for a portion of your overall earned credits. At a certain point, your parents will give it to you as a gift when you visit them. It's a decent all-around ship and is worth far more than the credits you give up to your parents to be able to see them throughout the game.

War Horse (132,975 credits)

Image credit: Bethesda / Rock Paper Shotgun

Fuel: 200

Hull: 548

Cargo: 675

Crew: 2

Shield: 550

The War Horse is a class A fighter ship with decent weapons for the price. While there are better ships in the game, it's a worthwhile option as you progress to more expensive ships. You can pick one up when it's available at the ship services technician in Neon.

Warhammer (150,765 credits)

Fuel: 550

Hull: 606

Cargo: 2280

Crew: 5

Shield: 505

The Warhammer, which you can get from the ship services techs in Gagarin and Eleos Retreat when available, is a class B combat ship with plenty of cargo space. It has solid weaponry for the price, with 25 ballistics, 14 lasers, and 71 missiles. However, its reactor is only 14.

Warhammer II (220,156 credits)

Fuel: 550

Hull: 791

Cargo: 2280

Crew: 5

Shield: 690

A definite upgrade from the Warhammer, this ship builds on everything that makes the Warhammer great, including stronger weapons, better shield, hull stats, and a reactor stat of 24. Find it in Eleos Retreat or Gagarin.

Warwolf (225,175 credits)

Fuel: 210

Hull: 630

Cargo: 200

Crew: 5

Shield: 550

The Warwolf is a solid ship available from the Stroud-Eklund Staryard. With reasonable hull and shield stats, it's a worthwhile ship designed for combat efficiency.

Watchdog (42,000 credits)

Image credit: Bethesda / Rock Paper Shotgun

Fuel: 50

Hull: 364

Cargo: 200

Crew: 3

Shield: 310

This class A fighter ship is nothing to write home about, but it may be worth it if you're looking for a low-budget upgrade to your starter ship. Pick it up in Akila City or from Inaya Rehman in Valo when it's on rotation.

Watchdog II (87,415 credits)

Fuel: 50

Hull: 471

Cargo: 650

Crew: 3

Shield: 405

The Watchdog II is an upgraded version of the Watchdog. The class A ship is larger and more powerful than its precursor and has a larger cargo capacity. You can get one from Inaya Rehman in the Valo system or the ship services tech in Akila City.

Watchdog III (165,473 credits)

Fuel: 50

Hull: 619

Cargo: 805

Crew: 4

Shield: 550

The third tier of the Watchdog ship is significantly more solid than its lower-tier counterparts, with a 29-lightyear jump and a 180 missile stat, not to mention additional cargo and higher shield and hull stats. You can find this ship at the vendor in Akila City.

Wendigo (91,325 credits)

Fuel: 100

Hull: 474

Cargo: 410

Crew: 3

Shield: 390

The Wendigo is a class A combat ship with solid weaponry. For its price, it is a worthwhile ship suitable for various missions. You can purchase it in New Homestead.

Wendigo II (133,082 credits)

Fuel: 100

Hull: 568

Cargo: 410

Crew: 3

Shield: 485

The Wendigo II is upgraded with better shield and hull stats. Pick it up from the ship services technician on Neon.

That's our list of all the ships in Starfield that we've discovered so far. If you're still early in your playthrough, you might want to check out our guide to the best skills on the Starfield skill tree, our Starfield character creation guide, and all Starfield traits and how they work.