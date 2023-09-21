How to get new Starfield ship modules

How do you get new Starfield ship modules? If you're playing Starfield but have questions about where to get ship modules — particularly if you want ship modules from specific manufacturers — then we're here to help. There are plenty of places to purchase Starfield ship modules, though some ship components require you to visit specialty dealers or areas to get the specific parts you need.

If you're looking to upgrade the best Starfield ships you own but aren't quite sure where to go to get modules, our guide covers general information about where to find them, where you can find modules produced by specific manufacturers, and the different ship modules you'll come across in the Settled Systems.

How to get Starfield ship modules

You can get Starfield ship modules by visiting ship services technicians at any city or settlement or using the shipbuilder at the large landing pad at your outpost.

Get Starfield ship modules from ship services technicians

You will find ship services technicians in spaceports and landing areas. While most technicians in major cities will sell a general selection of ship modules from different manufacturers, smaller settlements will have more limited selections. Several ship module manufacturers have vendors stationed at their headquarters and offer the entire catalog of components from that specific manufacturer, which we'll discuss in more detail below. There is currently no way to craft ship modules using resources you find throughout the Settled Systems. Also, note that ship modules refer to the components you'll use to upgrade various parts of your ship, which are distinct from ship parts. In Starfield, ship parts refer to an item needed to repair your ship when damaged in combat.

Generally, if you want a broad array of parts from different manufacturers, you can visit the ship services technicians in the game's major cities: New Atlantis, Neon, and Akila City. You can also get ship modules from ship technicians in smaller settlements such as Cydonia, Gagarin Landing, The Clinic, and similar areas, but these landing sites will have narrower selections. For more details on where to find ship services technicians, you can check out our guide to how to sell Starfield ships. Certain ship parts require you to level skills in the tech tree to obtain them, so make sure to spec points into Starship Design if you're looking for the largest selection of modules possible. You'll also want to make sure you're leveling up your Piloting skill, as you can only apply class B and C modules to your ship if you can pilot class B and C ships.

Image credit: Bethesda / Rock Paper Shotgun

Sometimes, you may want unique ship modules that are unavailable at a general vendor. While there are numerous ship module manufacturing brands in Starfield, a handful of these companies have specialty vendors you can go to get parts exclusively from that manufacturer. In Starfield, you will encounter five major ship manufacturing companies with specialty vendors: Deimos, HopeTech, Nova Galactic, Stroud-Ekland, and Taiyo Astroengineering. If you're engaging in criminal activities such as stealing ships and transporting Aurora and other Starfield contraband, then you'll also want to check out The Red Mile or The Key for ship modules to assist in your smuggling efforts. These include modules such as scan jammers, cloaking devices, and modules with shielded cargo capacity.

You'll find the game's specialty manufacturers at the following locations:

Deimos: Go to the Deimos Staryard near Mars in the Sol system.

Go to the near Mars in the Sol system. HopeTech: Go to Hopetown on Polvo in the Valo system.

Go to Hopetown on Polvo in the Valo system. Nova Galactic: Go to the Nova Galactic Staryard on Titan in the Sol system.

Go to the Nova Galactic Staryard on Titan in the Sol system. Stroud-Ekland: Go to the Stroud-Eklund Staryard near Deepala in the Narion system.

Go to the Stroud-Eklund Staryard near Deepala in the Narion system. Taiyo Astroengineering: Go to Neon on Volii Alpha in the Volii system. In the Neon Core, find the Trade Tower (which is where you'll find Ryujin Industries). On the elevator selection menu, elect Taiyo Astroengineering.

You can get modules you need to assist you in your smuggling efforts at the following locations:

The Red Mile: The Red Mile is on Porrima III in the Porrima system. The vendor carries parts from various manufacturers but also sells items to help you smuggle contraband.

The Red Mile is on Porrima III in the Porrima system. The vendor carries parts from various manufacturers but also sells items to help you smuggle contraband. The Key: The Key, home base for the Crimson Fleet, is in the space surrounding Suvorov in the Kryx system. The vendor sells components from various legitimate manufacturers in addition to modules needed to smuggle contraband. You can only buy and sell parts from this area if you have begun the Crimson Fleet questline, which kicks off at the Den in the Wolf system. Also, if you complete the questline but choose to side with the United Colonies, you will no longer have access to the Key, and the Crimson Fleet will continue to be hostile toward you. If you choose to side with the Crimson Fleet, you will have access to The Key but will also incur bounties when you defeat Crimson Fleet ships and kill fellow members, which you will frequently encounter as you complete other tasks in the game.

Use the outpost ship builder

You can also get Starfield ship modules at your outpost if you have a large landing pad with a shipbuilder kiosk. The shipbuilder allows you to upgrade ships and with modules from all manufacturers. However, some larger ship modules, such as large cockpits and HABs, will still require you to visit specific vendors. Some ship modules from certain manufacturers — including some not listed above — won't be available at the shipbuilder and will still require you to visit different vendors throughout the galaxy to obtain them. Generally, the outpost shipbuilder will be the easiest way to view and modify your ships regularly, but it requires you to have the components to build an outpost and landing pad with a shipbuilder.

The types of ship modules you can get at your large landing pad appear to correspond with your level in the game. You will also want to ensure you reach the fourth rank in Starship Design. Some missions, such as the Crimson Fleet questline, unlock the ability to purchase specific components.

Typs of modules

There are more than a dozen categories of ship modules you can get in the game, each of which has numerous components from various manufacturers. The types of modules you can get to customize your ship include:

Weapons

Engines

Shield generators

Reactors

Grav drives

Fuel tanks

HABs

Cargo holds

Structural components

Cockpits

Landing gears

Bays

Dockers

Equipment (includes scan jammers)

That's everything you need to know about where to get Starfield ship modules.