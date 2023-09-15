Get a free month of RPS Premium
How to transfer items to companions in Starfield

Give them a gift, or make them hold your stuff

Starfield image showing Sam Coe at the entrance to Akila City.
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bethesda Game Studios
Amelia Zollner
Guide by Amelia Zollner
Published on

Wondering how to transfer items to your companions in Starfield? Space can be a lonely place, but luckily, Starfield lets you pick a companion to accompany you on missions and throughout your journey. Space is also a dangerous place, and it’s likely your companion has risked quite a lot to join you on your journey. So, if you’re hoping to thank them with a gift (or, let’s be honest, if you just want them to carry your stuff or use a better gun), transferring items to them can be a great option.

Here’s everything you’ll need to know about how to transfer items to your companions in Starfield.

How to transfer items to companions in Starfield

Transferring items to companions is relatively easy as long as you know how to navigate the trading menu. First, approach your companion and interact with them. Once the conversation menu pops up, select the "Let’s trade gear" option. You’ll see their inventory first (yes, their items are up for grabs, too). If you want to give them items from your inventory, hit "Q" on keyboards or "LB" on Xbox controllers and you’ll be brought to your inventory instead of theirs. Select a category, pick an item, and confirm the transfer, and they’ll get the item right away.

Your companion will be able to equip and use any weapons or clothes you give them, so if you want your companion to be effective in battle, be sure to give them gear that matches their skillset. But more importantly, transferring items to companions is just a great way to free up storage — if you have items you’re looking to sell or save for later but don’t have space (and your ship storage isn't an option), throw them in your companion’s inventory. They won’t mind!

That’s all the information we’ve got about transferring items to your companions in Starfield. If you’re looking for a new companion, we’ve compiled a list of each companion and a few other notable NPCs here. Hoping to take your relationship with your companion to the next level? Find our guide on romancing each companion here. Or, if you’re tired of your Adoring Fan (we don’t blame you), learn how to get rid of him here.

