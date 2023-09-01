Starfield: How to get rid of the Adoring Fan

Want to know how to get rid of the Adoring Fan in Starfield? While it might seem like a fun reference to Oblivion, the Adoring Fan will soon prove to be an incredibly annoying companion in Starfield. If you chose to bring him along and are immediately regretting it, then you're in the right place!

In this guide, we'll break down how to get rid of the Adoring Fan in Starfield, with violent and non-violent options that suit everyone. But let's face it... we all just want to kill him.

Was Starfield worth the wait? Liam and Alice B discuss this question - and more - in the video above.

How to get rid of the Adoring Fan in Starfield

There are three ways to get rid of the Adoring Fan in Starfield, listed below:

Persuade the Adoring Fan to leave

Remove the Adoring Fan from your Crew

Kill the Adoring Fan

While blasting him with bullets might be your go-to option, you'll soon discover that the Adoring Fan is technically classed as essential, and is therefore invincible. Fortunately, you can learn how to excise him from your life below, with a few non-violent and (one very violent) options to choose from.

Persuade the Adoring Fan to leave

If you approach the Adoring Fan and ask to discuss his fandom, you'll have the option to tell him to get lost. This will lead to another conversation option, in which you can tell him to "stop being a fan, period".

This will initiate a Persuasion check, in which you can attempt to convince the Adoring Fan that you are not the hero they expected.

In this Persuasion check, you'll have various options to select from. You'll have three chances to persuade the Adoring Fan to stop being your biggest admirer, with a wide range of options to choose from.

For each successful persuasion attempt, you'll net the amount of Persuasion Points noted next to that dialogue option, and you'll need to amass a total of six points within three turns to convince the Adoring Fan to leave.

If you are successful, the Adoring Fan will exclaim that they're leaving to watch cat vids, shouting "never meet your heroes!" as they run away.

Remove the Adoring Fan from your Crew

If you still want the Adoring Fan's fandom, but don't want the annoying rat in your actual crew, then simply enter dialogue with him and, once again, tell him to get lost. Follow this up with "(Remove Crew status permanently) You can stay a fan, but I want you off my crew."

There's no Persuasion check to pass here, so this will make the Adoring Fan simply head back to New Atlantis, where they'll remain a fan from a distance. That's better, eh?

Kill the Adoring Fan

The Adoring Fan is an essential NPC, meaning you cannot kill them whenever you want. However, you can remove their essential status by entering dialogue and selecting the "(Attack) It's time for you to go. Permanently." option.

This will then give you three more Attack options, but they all lead to the same outcome: you blasting the Adoring Fan into smithereens. Fair warning: he won't fight back, which might make you feel very bad, and he also takes a fair few shots to kill.

That wraps up our guide on how to get rid of the Adoring Fan in Starfield. If you're still making your character while considering this trait, then make sure to also take a look at our list of all Starfield backgrounds and the best builds in Starfield. Once you're playing, check out our guides on how to make money fast and how to level up fast in Starfield.