Humankind is heading to Latin America for its next DLC

Humankind is adding six new cultures to its historical strategy roster with the arrival of its second paid DLC pack, Amplitude Studios have announced at tonight's Summer Game Fest. It's also getting another major patch in the form of the "Bolivar Patch", that's focused on community features. But first, the DLC. This will explore the heritage of Latin America, letting players progress from the ancient era Caralans through to the Nazca, Taíno, Inca and contemporary Argentinians and Cubans. You needn't wait to dig in, either, as the Latin America pack is out right now on Steam and the Epic Games Store.

Alongside the six new cultures in the Latin America DLC, there are six new Wonders to build, too. These include the Teotihuacan, aka: Pyramid of the Sun, Maracana Stadium, Salar de Uyuni, Salto Angel, Lençóis Maranhenses, and the Atacama Desert. Rounding it out are also nine new independent peoples, 15 new narrative events, and over 30 new music tracks in there as well. The pack costs £6.99/$8.99/€8.99, and you can grab it right now.

As for the Bolivar Patch, this is another big old update for Humankind that Amplitude say will bring several community-requested features to the game. The major ones are a reworked surrender system, rebalanaced war support modifiers, a preview of your infrastructure yields, and a bunch of unique Wonder effects. For the full patch notes, head to Amplitude's community site.

The Cultures Of Latin America pack comes six months after Humankind's first paid DLC, which focused on Africa. Nate (RPS in peace) had a jolly old time playing the base game in his Humankind review last year, saying it was "by and large, exactly what I hoped: a heavyweight alternative to Civilization in the world of historical strategy."

Humankind's Cultures Of Latin America pack is out now for £6.99/$8.99/€8.99, and you can grab it from Steam and the Epic Games Store.

