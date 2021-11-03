If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Inscryption is the first card game that actually makes me feel like I'm playing cards

A scary game of cards, at that
Ed Thorn avatar
Feature by Ed Thorn Senior Staff Writer
Published on
A table with a deck of cards laid out on it in Inscryption

Inscryption is good, very good. I mean, we've slapped a Bestest Best badge on it, like one of its in-game sigils. What effect does it have? Play the game and you'll quickly realise it does things games aren't supposed to do. Most notably, for me at least, Inscryption makes me feel like I'm actually playing a proper card game; that feeling of being present at a table, slapping cards down on its hard surface. I hadn't realised how crucial this was to my enjoyment of CCGs, until now.

Read the rest of this article with an RPS Premium subscription

To view this article you'll need to have a Premium subscription. Sign up today for access to more supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

