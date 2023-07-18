If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Is this the best gaming laptop deal under $1000?

The Acer Nitro 5 comes with an RTX 3070 Ti, Ryzen 6800H and 1TB SSD.

Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop, showing a screen promoting Game Pass, EA Play and Need for Speed Heat.
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Acer
Good news, everyone! Newegg is doing a heck of a deal on an Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop, which packs in some impressive components for a price some distance below $1000. Right now, you can pick up this configuration with an RTX 3070 Ti graphics card, Ryzen 7 6800H CPU, 16GB of DDR5 memory and 1TB NVMe SSD for $969.99, a solid $130 below its usual price.

Taking a quick look online, I'm having trouble finding a similarly-priced laptop that beats this on features, build quality or performance. These Acer Nitro machines aren't the best-looking or most impressively constructed, but the core design works well and the level of performance provided by the components is often impressive. This is, for example, a 150W TGP RTX 3070 Ti with all boosts applied, which is nearly double that of the least powerful RTX 3070 Ti laptop graphics cards.

I'm a big fan of the screen provided with this 15.6-inch laptop too, which hits a 2560x1440 resolution with a 165Hz refresh rate. Pixel response times are listed at 3ms GtG, which is good for a laptop, while 300 nits of brightness is sufficient for use in bright rooms. After years of 1080p screens in 15-inch laptops, it's great to see this sharper resolution become the norm - especially as 1080p gaming on this class of graphics hardware is perhaps a waste of the machine's potential, unless you're also engaging high-end effects like ray tracing.

The port report is also promising, with HDMI 2.1 (for connecting to 4K TVs and monitors up to 120Hz), a USB-C port with DisplayPort support and three USB-A ports of various speeds. Gigabit ethernet, a headphone jack and an AC input are also provided.

Overall then, this is an impressive gaming laptop for the money. I challenge you to find something better, and if you do please let me know in the comments below - and I'll write about it when I return for more RPS deals in the coming days!

