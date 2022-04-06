Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga cheat codes: every secret character and vehicle unlock codeDiscover every cheat code for Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
Looking for Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga cheat codes? While Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga might differ from the usual Lego game in a lot of ways, one thing remains the same: cheat codes. If you use cheat codes in Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga, you can unlock secret characters and vehicles to use in free play missions or on hub worlds.
In this guide, we'll list all of the Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga cheat codes, which you can use to unlock secret characters and vehicles.
All Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga cheat codes
Below, you can find every Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga cheat code that we currently know about:
- KH7P320 - Aayla Secura
- XV4WND9 - Admiral Holdo
- WOOKIEE - Chewbacca (Holiday Special)
- C3PHOHO - C-3PO (Holiday Special)
- SIDIOUS - Darth Sidious
- WROSHYR - Darth Vader (Holiday Special)
- OKV7TLR - Dengar
- TIPYIPS - D-O (Holiday Special)
- LIFEDAY - Gonk Droid (Holiday Special)
- 3FCPPVX - Grand Moff Tarkin
- WBFE4GO - Nute Gunray
- KORDOKU - Poe Dameron (Holiday Special)
- Z55T8CQ - Poggle The Lesser
- GR2VBXF - Ratts Tyerell
- ARVALA7 - Razor Crest (Mando's ship)
- SHUTTLE - Resistance I-TS Transport ship
- SKYSAGA - Temmin Wexley
Most of the codes above grant 'holiday special' versions of popular characters, such as Darth Vader and Chewbacca. Don't assume they're all just skins, though! Make sure you use all of the codes so that you can get secret vehicles, like the Razor Crest from the Mandalorian.
How to use cheat codes in Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga
To use cheat codes, pause the game and scroll to the right. In this menu, you will find an 'Enter Code' button. Click that and then you can type in your Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga cheat codes. After using a code, you can head to the characters or vehicles screen to find your new unlocks.
These codes do not seem to have an expiry date or use limit, so it seems everyone can use them to unlock these characters and vehicles. If any codes are added or removed from Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga, we will update this list to let you know.
That covers every Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga cheat code that we currently know about. If you want more Star Wars fun, there's plenty more to come. There are plenty of Star Wars games currently in development, including three new games from Respawn and a Knights of the Old Republic remake from Aspyr.