Looking for Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga cheat codes? While Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga might differ from the usual Lego game in a lot of ways, one thing remains the same: cheat codes. If you use cheat codes in Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga, you can unlock secret characters and vehicles to use in free play missions or on hub worlds.

In this guide, we'll list all of the Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga cheat codes, which you can use to unlock secret characters and vehicles.

All Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga cheat codes

Below, you can find every Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga cheat code that we currently know about:

KH7P320 - Aayla Secura

XV4WND9 - Admiral Holdo

WOOKIEE - Chewbacca (Holiday Special)

C3PHOHO - C-3PO (Holiday Special)

SIDIOUS - Darth Sidious

WROSHYR - Darth Vader (Holiday Special)

OKV7TLR - Dengar

TIPYIPS - D-O (Holiday Special)

LIFEDAY - Gonk Droid (Holiday Special)

3FCPPVX - Grand Moff Tarkin

WBFE4GO - Nute Gunray

KORDOKU - Poe Dameron (Holiday Special)

Z55T8CQ - Poggle The Lesser

GR2VBXF - Ratts Tyerell

ARVALA7 - Razor Crest (Mando's ship)

SHUTTLE - Resistance I-TS Transport ship

SKYSAGA - Temmin Wexley

Most of the codes above grant 'holiday special' versions of popular characters, such as Darth Vader and Chewbacca. Don't assume they're all just skins, though! Make sure you use all of the codes so that you can get secret vehicles, like the Razor Crest from the Mandalorian.

How to use cheat codes in Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga

To use cheat codes, pause the game and scroll to the right. In this menu, you will find an 'Enter Code' button. Click that and then you can type in your Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga cheat codes. After using a code, you can head to the characters or vehicles screen to find your new unlocks.

These codes do not seem to have an expiry date or use limit, so it seems everyone can use them to unlock these characters and vehicles. If any codes are added or removed from Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga, we will update this list to let you know.

That covers every Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga cheat code that we currently know about. If you want more Star Wars fun, there's plenty more to come. There are plenty of Star Wars games currently in development, including three new games from Respawn and a Knights of the Old Republic remake from Aspyr.