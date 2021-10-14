Lenovo's Legion 5 Pro 16 hits the current sweet spot for a high-end gaming laptop: an RTX 3070 graphics card, an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor and a 2560x1600 165Hz screen. These screens are a new addition for 2021, and make a massive difference when it comes to the amount of visible detail for playing games or just browsing the web.

This particular laptop has been out of stock for some time, but it's finally returned to Lenovo's online store - and you can get it for 10% off when you sign up to Lenovo's email newsletter. That knocks £150 off the price, bringing this high-spec laptop to £1350.

Let's look at the rest of the specs for this laptop - and you'll find it ticks pretty much all of the boxes. There's a 1TB NVMe SSD, offering plenty of space for games and media, 16GB of fast DDR4-3200 memory and Wi-Fi 6.

Beyond this though, the Legion 5 Pro 16 is just a well-built laptop that has attracted some rave reviews. Notebookcheck's typically comprehensive review praises the bright and colour-accurate display, connectivity and serviceability, as well as the strength of the cooling solution that results in excellent gaming performance. Windows Central also get in on the action, with special mention for the keyboard and trackpad. However, they also note that performance while running on battery is pretty limited, and battery life on a whole is short unless hybrid mode is enabled to disable that powerful RTX 3070 graphics card in non-gaming applications. You can take a look at some reviews yourself, and you'll see that pretty much all outlets have some very nice things to say about this particular machine. (And Lenovo as a whole have been nailing their gaming laptops recently - check out this Legion 7i review from last year from noted outlet Rock Paper Shotgun for proof!)

What do you think of this laptop? Can you find anything better for £1350? Let me know in the comments below!