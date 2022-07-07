If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Lenovo's Legion 5 RTX 3070 laptop is under £1000 at Laptops Direct

This spec also features a Core i7 11800H CPU, 16GB RAM and 512GB NVMe SSD.
Will Judd avatar
Deals by Will Judd Deputy Editor, Digital Foundry
Published on
The display on the Lenovo Legion 5 gaming laptop.

The Lenovo Legion 5 is one of the best value mid-range gaming laptops, and today you can pick up a model with an RTX 3070 and a Core i7 11800H processor for £999 - an awesome value for this specification and £445 below its UK RRP.

The discounted laptop also includes a 15.6-in 165Hz screen, 512GB NVMe SSD and 16GB of RAM - a very nice loadout that should see you covered for PC gaming or content creation for the foreseeable future. The only thing you're really lacking here is a 1440p screen, but 1080p is generally still sharp enough for a 15-in form factor.

Hardware editor and all-around good guy James reviewed the AMD Ryzen 5000 version of the Legion 5 earlier this year and found it 'reasonably reasonable', thanks to mature styling, a crisp keyboard and good gaming performance. That review model was equipped with an RX 6600M in addition to a Ryzen 5800H processor, so you can expect higher frame-rates from the higher-tier Intel Core i7 + RTX 3070 model highlighted here. You'll also get hardware-accelerated ray tracing and DLSS in the bargain, which gives the laptop some much-needed longevity to experience the latest graphical effects and/or keep frame-rates high in supported titles.

LaptopsDirect isn't the best-known retailer, but I've used them for years and they've always been reliable in my estimation. The site has been around for 23 years and has 4.4 stars out of 5 on TrustPilot, for whatever it's worth!

I hope you found this deal blog useful; feel free to let me know what you thought in the comments below and we'll see you again shortly.

Tagged With

About the Author

Will Judd avatar

Will Judd

Deputy Editor, Digital Foundry

Will Judd is a journeyman from the forges of Digital Foundry, here to spread the good word about hardware deals and StarCraft.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun

Subscribe and get access to supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

More Deals

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch