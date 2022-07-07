Lenovo's Legion 5 RTX 3070 laptop is under £1000 at Laptops Direct

The Lenovo Legion 5 is one of the best value mid-range gaming laptops, and today you can pick up a model with an RTX 3070 and a Core i7 11800H processor for £999 - an awesome value for this specification and £445 below its UK RRP.

The discounted laptop also includes a 15.6-in 165Hz screen, 512GB NVMe SSD and 16GB of RAM - a very nice loadout that should see you covered for PC gaming or content creation for the foreseeable future. The only thing you're really lacking here is a 1440p screen, but 1080p is generally still sharp enough for a 15-in form factor.

Hardware editor and all-around good guy James reviewed the AMD Ryzen 5000 version of the Legion 5 earlier this year and found it 'reasonably reasonable', thanks to mature styling, a crisp keyboard and good gaming performance. That review model was equipped with an RX 6600M in addition to a Ryzen 5800H processor, so you can expect higher frame-rates from the higher-tier Intel Core i7 + RTX 3070 model highlighted here. You'll also get hardware-accelerated ray tracing and DLSS in the bargain, which gives the laptop some much-needed longevity to experience the latest graphical effects and/or keep frame-rates high in supported titles.

LaptopsDirect isn't the best-known retailer, but I've used them for years and they've always been reliable in my estimation. The site has been around for 23 years and has 4.4 stars out of 5 on TrustPilot, for whatever it's worth!

I hope you found this deal blog useful; feel free to let me know what you thought in the comments below and we'll see you again shortly.