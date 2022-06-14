Liveblog: Xbox Games Showcase Extended 2022

Time for a re-run of the Ara: History Untold trailer from Sunday. This is that era-spanning grand strategy game from Oxide Games. – James Archer

Twin blades are the latest weapons making their way to the game, as well as a campaign mode. The first chapter, Face Your Nightmare, will be launching soon. It's coming to game pass on June 23rd. – Liam Richardson

We're onto Naraka Bladepoint now. The game is launching onto Game Pass for PC and will support crossplay with the Xbox version. Bladepoint is a PVP battle royale that focuses on melee combat rather than guns that looks... good? Honestly, it's nice to just see a battle royale that isn't stuffed with pop culture references. – Liam Richardson

It's good to hear Hines discuss all of these things we can do, and how broad the vision is for Starfield, but the proof is going to be in the pudding isn't it? Here's hoping we see a little more gameplay over the next few months. I'm cautiously optimistic though! – Liam Richardson

Agreed. I'd say most of my interest in Starfield revolves around how it lets the player create their own stories. I also think I am going to be the person who spends 1,000 hours customising their ship to be honest... – Liam Richardson

Look, my favourite part of any Bethesda RPG is just wandering around, noticing an interesting rock or something and finding it's actually the entrance to a massive dungeon. As long as Starfield keeps that "oh hey" sensation, I don't mind as much if the rocks are grey space rocks. – James Archer

Here's Starfield. Hines talking about Bethesda being okay with players missing out on certain chunks of game as long as they're enjoying their own story. Sounds good as someone with limited interest in ship-building. – James Archer

It's like the E3 presentations of old, isn't it? They should bring that format back. Just put a few execs in a hotel conference room and have them reveal the next 12 months of releases using a shoddy PowerPoint presentation. – Liam Richardson

Only 15 minutes in, but I'm preferring this slower, more in-depth show format so far. If this was a main Not E3 event we'd be nine games in and I'd have missed half of them for typing. – James Archer

I've never played Fallout 76, but as a huge Fallout 3 fan I'm tempted to try it out alongside the upcoming Pitt expansion pack... – Liam Richardson

Apparently the phrase "there's never been a better time to play" has been banned internally, but Pete is still encouraging folks to check out the new High Isle expansion pack. – Liam Richardson

Hines now talking up the Elder Scrolls Online community. Wonder if it'll stay as nice in amidst the politicking that the High Isles expansion will apparently involve. – James Archer

Pete's also emphasing that Redfall can be enjoyed as a single player experience, which is nice for those out there who aren't hugely keen on playing games with others (me, I'm talking about me here). – Liam Richardson

Redfall will continue the Arkane tradition of open-ended approaches, Hines says. Shoot, sneak, magic powers etc. – James Archer

Next up is a sit-down chat with Bethesda's Pete Hines. Been a tough couple of years for game development, he says - stresses the importance of not rushing games out the door. Almost as if Redfall and Starfield were recently delayed. – James Archer

A nice short trailer for Valheim, there, which is coming to Game Pass on PC towards the end of the year. It's coming to Xbox in 2023, too. – Liam Richardson

Wait, this isn't a game. It's footage of Phil Spencer at the most recent Xbox FanFest. Where game? – James Archer

We're kicking off with a montage showcasing the games launching on Game Pass over the next 12 months. It really does highlight just how varied Microsoft's service is at the moment. So much stuff! – Liam Richardson

Opening sizzle reel reminding us that all these games are out in the next 12 months. That's the plan, anyway. – James Archer

And we're underway... – James Archer

And hello from me. We're getting a bit spoiled by the countdown, which is rattling off upcoming segments: there's an interview with Pete Hines, behind-the-scenes looks at Grounded and Ara: History Untold, plus High on Life and the Hot Wheels DLC for Forza Horizon 5. Probably not in that order! – James Archer

Hello! I'm here. I've just spent 40 minutes losing spectacularly on Fortnite and now I'm ready to listen to Phil Spencer talk to me about ray traced car reflections. – Liam Richardson