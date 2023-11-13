Logitech's $19 K400 Plus keeb is the perfect upgrade for media PCs, Steam Decks and sim racing rigs

Sometimes, all you need is a wireless keyboard and touchpad mouse to get things done. Whether it's selecting the next movie on your living room media PC, changing settings on your racing rig or getting your Steam Deck set up just the way you want it, having a convenient, all-in-one wireless option can be just the ticket.

Logitech's K400 Plus is a popular model in this niche category, and normally retails for an affordable $28. Today though, it's down to $19 on Amazon, a sweet 32% discount that makes it near impulse buy territory for anyone that has a PC for which a regular mouse and keyboard setup isn't quite convenient.

We've recommended the K400 Plus before on RPS, and I was surprised at the number of positive comments the article attracted. There's a lot of love out there for this little keyboard:

caff: "I have this keyboard! And can confirm it's great."

protorp: "Have it, love it, use it constantly for the media-pc which is our near exclusive TV input device. Battery life is astounding (months to years) if you make it a habit to use the on-off switch. I wouldn't want to use it for playing games or typing more than passwords and search phrases however."

With reactions like that, I'm sure sold! Now, if only this deal was available in the UK...