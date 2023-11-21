Logitech's full-size wireless MX Keys S low profile keyboard is down to £85 after a 23% Black Friday discount

Logitech's MX Keys S is a nice low-profile keyboard for folks that have tried mechanical keyboards and don't want none of that clicking and clacking in their quiet corner of the home/office, no thank you sirree. The MX Keys S basically feels like the best laptop keyboard you've ever tried, with quiet scissor switches that are quick to operate with precision. The graphite colour scheme looks pretty neat too.

At £85, rather than the regular £110, this is a pretty good value for a full-size wireless keyboard that supports both 2.4GHz wireless and Bluetooth, making it a good fit for Mac, PC and many more devices besides.

While the MX Keys S's hardware is the thing you'll notice first, most people that have recommended these keyboards to me did so on the basis of its software. Logitech has spent a lot of effort finding useful ways it can speed up the drudgery of office work, with options to automate repetitive tasks with macros and control multiple computers at once - including transferring files between different operating systems, which is a very neat trick. The keyboard's lighting can even be set up to illuminate when it detects your presence, saving battery life in the process. It's all very clever.