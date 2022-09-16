Logitech's G29 racing wheel and pedals is down to $230 at Amazon, offering a great chance to pick up a highly-regarded budget wheel at a fair price.

The G29 set works with PC, PS4 and PS5, making it a good pickup for anyone with at least one of these systems that likes to play titles like Gran Turismo 7 or F1 22. There's also an Xbox Series, Xbox One and PC model, the G920, that's available at the same discounted price and of course will work well for games like Forza Horizon 5, F1 22 and the upcoming Forza Motorsport scheduled to arrive early next year.

The G29 has been discounted to this price before, but it normally pops back up to around $280 within a few days - so if you're in the market for a wheel and a direct-drive unit like the Fanatec GT DD Pro is out of reach, this is a great budget alternative.

The box includes everything you need to get started, including three pedals (accelerator, brake, clutch) and a wheel (with paddle shifters and plenty of buttons). You can pick up accessories like a dedicated stick shifter for a further $56.

Reviews of the G29 (and the G920) back up my own impressions from a few years back - this is a big step forward over driving with a gamepad, thanks to the force feedback and the immersion of using a proper wheel and pedals, and the whole assembly is much less rickety than cheaper alternatives. The whole unit can be clamped down on a desk or stand, and delivers a pretty comprehensive experience. If you're into the competitive side of racing online, or you just want to dip your toes into the world of sim racing, then this is an awesome place to get started without spending a ton of money.

If you've used these wheels and pedals before, why not let us know in the comments? Thanks for reading and we'll see you next time!