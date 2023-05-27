Lord Of The Rings: Gollum developers "deeply apologize" for disappointing players

Daedalic Entertainment have apologised for the "underwhelming experience" players are having with Lord Of The Rings: Gollum. In a statement shared on Twitter, the developers say they "deeply regret that the game did not meet the expectations we set for ourselves" and say they're working to address bugs and technical issues.

A few words from the " The Lord of the Rings: Gollum™ " team pic.twitter.com/adPamy5EjO — The Lord of the Rings: Gollum (@GollumGame) May 26, 2023

"We would like to sincerely apologise for the underwhelming experience many of you have had with The Lord Of The Rings: Gollum upon its release," starts the message. "We acknowledge and deeply regret that the game did not meet the expectations we set for ourselves or for our dedicated community. Please accept our sincere apologies for any disappointment this may have caused."

It goes on to say that they "understand that a game's success relies on the enjoyment and satisfaction of its players" and that they "have been actively listening to your voices, reading your comments, and analyzing the constructive criticism and suggestions you have provided.

"Our development team has been working diligently to address the bugs and technical issues many of you experienced. We are committed to providing you with patches that will allow you to enjoy the game to its fullest potential."

The Lord Of The Rings: Gollum has received extremely negative reviews since its launch this past week and currently has a "Mostly Negative" rating on Steam. Some of the criticism relates to bugs which may be fixed, but every other part of the experience has been poorly received, too. Rachel's Lord Of The Rings: Gollum review was damning in its appraisal of its story, stealth, and every other facet aside from its environment art.

Gollum has seemed like an inevitable stinker for a while, with Ed coming away from preview showings with little to praise in early 2022.