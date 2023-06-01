The Electronic Wireless Show S2 Episode 18: Gollum's very sorry, precious
The Lord Of The Rings: Gollum turned out to be a hot mess. Who knew? The Electronic Wireless Show podcast is on hand to do a dramatic reading of the developer apology post, and talk about the reception to the game - plus our favourite Lord Of The Rings Games, and our favourite apologies. In a shocking twist, James turns out to not be a LotR fan. He is useless to me. I will let you know when we discover things he does like.
We've also been playing some video games this week, how about that! Including the click-fest game of the moment, the remake game of the moment, and a whole other thing I hadn't heard of. So actually James does have a use after all. Plus: he finally got hold of a ROG Ally!
Music is by Jack de Quidt.
Links
We record on a Tuesday so some things may have changed by the time you listen to this.
- Gollum came out and people didn't like it - including our review, here. Following this, there was virality. And following that, an apology. There is one thing James thinks it got right, though.
- Read about State Of Decay 2's Nazi-punching whoopsie here; here's a clip of Vice News' interview with Bethesda's Pete Hines where he says "fuck those guys" re. Nazis.
- Some of the good Lord Of The Rings games we like: Shadow Of Mordor, the Lego one (obvi), and we're (or at least, I am) interested in the upcoming Return To Moria, a mining survival game with all dwarfs in it.
This week we've been playing Diablo IV, System Shock and After Us, making us the most current and on trend that we've ever been. Recommendations this week are Architects' live album For Those Who Wish To Exist At Abbey Road, and the band Durry, who have a really cute song about being a tall man.