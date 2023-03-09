If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

The best thing about Lord Of The Rings: Gollum's story trailer is still its wonderful headgear

There's some good in this world

Graham Smith avatar
News by Graham Smith Contributor
Published on
Gandalf and an Elf in very fine hats in The Lord Of The Rings: Gollum.

The Lord Of The Rings: Gollum has been on a long road, which I suppose is fitting given the source material. It now has a story trailer, as of this evening's Nacon Connect, but the third-person stealth 'em up once again impresses mostly in terms of its headgear.

Here's the video:

Watch on YouTube

Gandalf's hat is a large, drooping pyramid; a gaunt elf wears a head of branches; the dark lord's emissary wears a head of unlit sparklers; and even his goons seem to be wearing upturned vases. No one, anywhere, is wearing a normal hat - and I'm thrilled.

To my eyes, the rest of the trailer remains as unconvincing as anything else we've seen of Daedalic's action-adventure since it was announced three years ago. Sure, it looks like it exists now, which is an improvement, but also like Styx: Master Of Shadows with airs. That it's got Gandalf in it doesn't immediately make the adventures of Young Gollum compelling.

Ed got a hands-off look at Gollum last year, and left "feeling a bit underwhelmed":

Perhaps I'm being harsh, especially as I've only seen a small glimpse of an early build. I'm confident The Lord Of The Rings: Gollum will be a treat for LOTR loreheads with its weaving of new, exciting tales, and it's clear the devs want the game to grip existing fans and newcomers alike. But it could very well lose sight of the opportunity it's been given. Yes, they've placed Gollum at your fingertips, and he may scrabble about on all fours and eat beetles, but he doesn't seem all that fun to play. And that's what worries me.

Still, those are some cool hats. The Lord Of The Rings: Gollum is aiming to release sometime in 2023.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author
Graham Smith avatar

Graham Smith

Contributor

Graham used to be to blame for all this.

Comments
Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch