When does Manor Lords release in your region? The most wishlisted game on Steam is very nearly here, and I can scarcely remember more hype around a city-builder releasing into early access. But Manor Lords has some very neat ideas, including a gridless map with freeform road and building placement, and Total War-esque combat with neighbouring Lords. It's a great time, and it's no wonder everyone's looking to jump in on day one.

Below you can find the Manor Lords release date and time in your region, along with other key information such as the game's download size, whether it is coming to Xbox Game Pass, and more.

In this guide:

Manor Lords - Release Date Announcement Trailer Check out the release date announcement trailer for Manor Lords here. Check out those lovely roads.Watch on YouTube

The Manor Lords release date is Friday 26th April. It will release into early access, so certain areas of the game are still a work-in-progress and unfinished. It will be available on PC only at first, with Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S releases coming at a later date.

Hooded Horse have confirmed that the Manor Lords release time will be 8am PDT, give or take 2 hours. Here's what that time means depending on your region.

Manor Lords release time:

Los Angeles: 8AM PDT

8AM PDT Mexico City: 9AM CST

9AM CST New York: 11AM EDT

11AM EDT Sao Paulo: 12PM BRT

12PM BRT Coordinated Universal Time: 3PM UTC

3PM UTC London: 4PM BST

4PM BST Paris: 5PM CEST

5PM CEST Seoul: 12AM KST (Saturday 27th April)

12AM KST (Saturday 27th April) Tokyo: 12AM JST (Saturday 27th April)

12AM JST (Saturday 27th April) Sydney: 1AM AEST (Saturday 27th April)

Is Manor Lords on Game Pass?

Good news, my lord! Manor Lords is coming to Xbox Game Pass on day one when it launches on Friday 26th April. This was confirmed as early as October during the Xbox Partner Preview stream.

What this means is that if you have a subscription to Xbox Game Pass, then you can play Manor Lords on the day of its release without buying the game. What a neat little thing the Xbox Game Pass is, eh?

Manor Lords - Gameplay Overview | Medieval RTS/City Builder In case you missed it way back when, check out the first Manor Lords gameplay overview trailer here.Watch on YouTube

Manor Lords download size

According to its Steam Store page, the Manor Lords download size on PC will be 16 GB, which also makes it very manageable on Steam Deck (although the controls may be a slightly different story).

The actual size of the game once installed is even lower - around 12 GB, give or take. Considering its beauty, that really isn't much space at all that you'll need to free up on your PC in order to start playing Manor Lords!

Manor Lords system requirements

According to its Steam page, here are the minimum and recommended system requirements for Manor Lords:

Manor Lords minimum PC system requirements

OS: Windows 10 (64-bit)

Windows 10 (64-bit) CPU: Intel Core i5-4590 / AMD FX-Series FX-4350

Intel Core i5-4590 / AMD FX-Series FX-4350 RAM: 8GB

8GB GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 / AMD Radeon RX 460 (4 GB)

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 / AMD Radeon RX 460 (4 GB) DirectX: Version 12

Manor Lords recommended PC system requirements

OS: Windows 10 (64-bit)

Windows 10 (64-bit) CPU: Intel Core i5-6600 / AMD FX-Series FX-9590

Intel Core i5-6600 / AMD FX-Series FX-9590 RAM: 12GB

12GB GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 960 (4 GB) / AMD Radeon RX 570 (8 GB)

Nvidia GeForce GTX 960 (4 GB) / AMD Radeon RX 570 (8 GB) DirectX: Version 12

For a far vaster wealth of information about how Manor Lords will run on your PC, check out James's write-up on Manor Lords PC performance and best settings.

Have fun crafting your own meandering roads and burgage plots when Manor Lords releases on 26th April, and keep an eye out on Rock Paper Shotgun for our incoming guides on everything from how to get started to protecting yourself against raiders!