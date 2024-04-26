Manor Lords buildings: Every building in Manor Lords explained
Looking to make sense of all the different Manor Lords buildings? If you want to make a true town out of your starting encampment in Manor Lords, you'll need to seriously diversify the number of buildings in your settlement.
Manor Lords gives players access to a whopping 40+ buildings, most of which are unlocked from the start of the game. But such a dizzying array of buildings organised into 9 different tabs in the building menu is enough to make anyone a little unsure of what each building actually does and when it should be built.
In this guide, we'll walk you through all the buildings in Manor Lords, how much they cost to make, and exactly what they're used for, so that you can properly plan out your town.
All Manor Lords buildings
Here is the full list of all standalone buildings in Manor Lords:
|Building
|Cost
|Effect
|Logging Camp
|2x Timber
|Gathers Timber from Trees.
|Woodcutter's Lodge
|1x Timber
|Gathers Firewood from Trees.
|Sawpit
|2x Timber
|Produces Planks from Timber.
|Forester's Hut
|2x Timber
|Workers plant new Trees.
|Charcoal Kiln
|2x Timber
|Produces Charcoal from Firewood.
|Hunting Camp
|Free
|Produces Meat and Hides from Wild Animals.
|Forager Hut
|1x Timber
|Gathers Berries from Berry Deposits.
|Apiary
|2x Planks
|Produces Honey.
|Stonecutter Camp
|2x Timber
|Gathers Stone from Fieldstone Deposits.
|Mining Pit
|1x Timber
|Gathers Iron Ore or Clay from Deposits.
|Granary
|2x Timber
10x Stone
|Stores Food items.
|Storehouse
|2x Timber
|Stores Generic Storage items.
|Pack Station
|1x Timber
|Sets up Barter Connections between regions.
|Hitching Post
|1x Timber
|Provides 1 Stable Space for Oxen and Horses.
|Burgage Plot
|2x Timber
|Provides living space for a family.
|Well
|1x Timber
|Provides drinking water.
|Marketplace
|Free
|A space where Stalls can be set up.
|Firewood Cart
|Free
|Produces Firewood from Regional Wealth.
|Food Cart
|Free
|Produces Bread from Regional Wealth.
|Tavern
|5x Timber
|Provides Entertainment for citizens.
|Wooden Church
|5x Timber
20x Planks
10x Stone
|Provides Faith for citizens.
|Corpse Pit
|Free
|Stores raider corpses.
|Field
|Free
|Grows various crops.
|Farmhouse
|3x Timber
|Used to employ families on Fields.
|Pasture
|Free
|Provides space for Livestock.
|Sheep Farm
|1x Timber
|Produces Wool from Sheep.
|Windmill
|4x Timber
|Produces Flour from Grain.
|Communal Oven
|2x Timber
|Produces Bread from Flour.
|Bloomery
|2x Timber
|Produces Iron Slabs from Iron Ore.
|Smithy
|2x Timber
|Produces Tools from Iron Slabs.
|Clay Furnace
|2x Timber
5x Stone
|Produces Clay Tiles from Clay.
|Malthouse
|4x Timber
|Produces Malt from Barley.
|Tannery
|4x Timber
|Produces Leather from Hides.
|Weaver Workshop
|4x Timber
|Produces Yarn from Wool or Flax from Linen.
|Dyer's Workshop
|2x Timber
|Produces Dyes from Berries.
|Trading Post
|4x Timber
|Enables Trade.
|Livestock Trading Post
|2x Timber
|Enables trade of Livestock.
|Settlers Camp
|250x Regional Wealth
|Settles a new region.
|Manor
|5x Timber
20x Planks
15x Stone
|Where you and your retinue live.
|Shrine
|Free
|Cosmetic only.
There is also a number of Backyard Extensions that you can build inside Burgage Plots. These are all listed below:
|Extension
|Cost
|Resource Yield
|Apple Orchard
|50x Regional Wealth
|Apples
|Armorer's Workshop
|4x Planks
10x Regional Wealth
|Helmets, Mail Armor, Plate Armor
|Bakery Extension
|5x Planks
5x Regional Wealth
|Bread
|Blacksmith's Workshop
|5x Planks
5x Regional Wealth
|Tools, Sidearms, Spears, Polearms
|Bowyer's Workshop
|4x Planks
|Warbows
|Brewery Extension
|5x Planks
5x Regional Wealth
|Ale
|Chicken Coop
|25x Regional Wealth
|Eggs
|Cobbler's Workshop
|5x Planks
5x Regional Wealth
|Shoes
|Goat Shed
|25x Regional Wealth
|Hides
|Joiner's Workshop Orchard
|4x Planks
|Wooden Parts, Shields
|Tailor's Workshop
|5x Planks
5x Regional Wealth
|Clothes, Cloaks, Gambesons
|Vegetable Garden
|15x Regional Wealth
|Vegetables
That's every Manor Lords building explored and explained. If you need help funding the expansion of your town, check out our guides on how to increase Population, as well as your Regional Wealth and Treasury.