Looking to make sense of all the different Manor Lords buildings? If you want to make a true town out of your starting encampment in Manor Lords, you'll need to seriously diversify the number of buildings in your settlement.

Manor Lords gives players access to a whopping 40+ buildings, most of which are unlocked from the start of the game. But such a dizzying array of buildings organised into 9 different tabs in the building menu is enough to make anyone a little unsure of what each building actually does and when it should be built.

In this guide, we'll walk you through all the buildings in Manor Lords, how much they cost to make, and exactly what they're used for, so that you can properly plan out your town.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

All Manor Lords buildings

Here is the full list of all standalone buildings in Manor Lords:

Building Cost Effect Logging Camp 2x Timber Gathers Timber from Trees. Woodcutter's Lodge 1x Timber Gathers Firewood from Trees. Sawpit 2x Timber Produces Planks from Timber. Forester's Hut 2x Timber Workers plant new Trees. Charcoal Kiln 2x Timber Produces Charcoal from Firewood. Hunting Camp Free Produces Meat and Hides from Wild Animals. Forager Hut 1x Timber Gathers Berries from Berry Deposits. Apiary 2x Planks Produces Honey. Stonecutter Camp 2x Timber Gathers Stone from Fieldstone Deposits. Mining Pit 1x Timber Gathers Iron Ore or Clay from Deposits. Granary 2x Timber

10x Stone Stores Food items. Storehouse 2x Timber Stores Generic Storage items. Pack Station 1x Timber Sets up Barter Connections between regions. Hitching Post 1x Timber Provides 1 Stable Space for Oxen and Horses. Burgage Plot 2x Timber Provides living space for a family. Well 1x Timber Provides drinking water. Marketplace Free A space where Stalls can be set up. Firewood Cart Free Produces Firewood from Regional Wealth. Food Cart Free Produces Bread from Regional Wealth. Tavern 5x Timber Provides Entertainment for citizens. Wooden Church 5x Timber

20x Planks

10x Stone Provides Faith for citizens. Corpse Pit Free Stores raider corpses. Field Free Grows various crops. Farmhouse 3x Timber Used to employ families on Fields. Pasture Free Provides space for Livestock. Sheep Farm 1x Timber Produces Wool from Sheep. Windmill 4x Timber Produces Flour from Grain. Communal Oven 2x Timber Produces Bread from Flour. Bloomery 2x Timber Produces Iron Slabs from Iron Ore. Smithy 2x Timber Produces Tools from Iron Slabs. Clay Furnace 2x Timber

5x Stone Produces Clay Tiles from Clay. Malthouse 4x Timber Produces Malt from Barley. Tannery 4x Timber Produces Leather from Hides. Weaver Workshop 4x Timber Produces Yarn from Wool or Flax from Linen. Dyer's Workshop 2x Timber Produces Dyes from Berries. Trading Post 4x Timber Enables Trade. Livestock Trading Post 2x Timber Enables trade of Livestock. Settlers Camp 250x Regional Wealth Settles a new region. Manor 5x Timber

20x Planks

15x Stone Where you and your retinue live. Shrine Free Cosmetic only.

There is also a number of Backyard Extensions that you can build inside Burgage Plots. These are all listed below:

Extension Cost Resource Yield Apple Orchard 50x Regional Wealth Apples Armorer's Workshop 4x Planks

10x Regional Wealth Helmets, Mail Armor, Plate Armor Bakery Extension 5x Planks

5x Regional Wealth Bread Blacksmith's Workshop 5x Planks

5x Regional Wealth Tools, Sidearms, Spears, Polearms Bowyer's Workshop 4x Planks Warbows Brewery Extension 5x Planks

5x Regional Wealth Ale Chicken Coop 25x Regional Wealth Eggs Cobbler's Workshop 5x Planks

5x Regional Wealth Shoes Goat Shed 25x Regional Wealth Hides Joiner's Workshop Orchard 4x Planks Wooden Parts, Shields Tailor's Workshop 5x Planks

5x Regional Wealth Clothes, Cloaks, Gambesons Vegetable Garden 15x Regional Wealth Vegetables

That's every Manor Lords building explored and explained. If you need help funding the expansion of your town, check out our guides on how to increase Population, as well as your Regional Wealth and Treasury.