Minecraft Caves & Cliffs Part 2 comes out this month

At long last, we have a date for Minecraft's Caves & Cliffs Part 2 update. On November 30th, Mojang will give the game's mountains and caves a makeover, adding new sub-biomes and letting folks explore deeper than before. I'm very much looking forward to the new Lush Cave biomes, which are gonna be full of vines, moss and pretty blossoms. I reckon that would make a lovely location for an underground home.

So, Caves & Cliffs Part 2 will add new terrain generation and let players explore beyond the current lowest layers. Once you get past Y=0, you'll hit the Deepslate layer where you can find ore veins. On top of that, underground you'll find Lush Cave and Dripstone Cave biomes. With the former bringing some greenery to Minecraft's caverns, and the latter adding stalactites and stalagmites.

Above the ground, mountains will be able to grow higher, and will have sub-biomes. You'll have seen some of the stuff in them before - flowers and bushes, rabbits and polar bears - but they'll spawn at specific heights. Check out the full details in our Minecraft Caves & Cliffs Part 2 guide.

Mojang say we're getting candles on November 30th too. Oooh, lovely stuff. I'm looking forward to having another little light source that isn't just a basic torch. They also say a few details have been put on hold (like archaeology and goat horns), but we'll see those at some point in the future.

Elsewhere in the world of Minecraft, next year, PC owners of either Java or Bedrock edition will get access to the other too as part of the Minecraft PC Bundle.

In 2022, we'll also see what's beyond Caves & Cliffs with The Wild Update. I'm very much looking forward to that one - it comes with frogs (!) swamps, and the Deep Dark biome that will introduce the spooky Warden mob.