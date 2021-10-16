If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Minecraft will soon bundle Java and Bedrock editions together

And they're coming to Xbox Game Pass for PC next month
Imogen Beckhelling
News by Imogen Beckhelling
Published on
Some Minecraft characters and animals hanging out on a nice pile of dirt blocks.

For years and years, Minecraft's Java and Bedrock editions have lived apart, but Mojang finally have plans to unite them. They plan to package the two together next year as the Minecraft PC Bundle, so if you own one you'll get the other too. Ahead of this, both Java and Bedrock are coming to Xbox Game Pass for PC on November 2nd, which is lovely news. I've only ever owned Java, so it'll be nice to have the option to jump into Bedrock too.

When Java and Bedrock arrive on Game Pass next month, they'll have their own dedicated launcher bringing all the Minecraft games together (Minecraft Dungeons will be there too).

In 2022, the Minecraft PC Bundle will be available to buy separately. So, if you buy Java, you'll get Bedrock, and vice versa. Old players aren't left out either, as existing owners of one will get the other too.

Minecraft Java is only available for folks on PC, and has a pretty heavy modding scene. Bedrock is the version on the Microsoft Store as well as consoles and mobile, and supports cross-platform multiplayer between them.

While the developers say this move is to create a more "unified experience" for PC players, it also sounds like another effort to get people to transfer their accounts over to Microsoft (which they started doing earlier this year) highlighting better account security (two-factor authentication, etc.) that Microsoft offers.

For more blocky news, head over to our Minecraft Live tag to catch up on the announcements from Mojang's digital event.

