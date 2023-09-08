Get a free month of RPS Premium
MSI's Pro X670-P WiFi motherboard is $50 off at B&H Photo

A solid (if unexciting) pairing with Ryzen 7000 CPUs at a good price.

Ryzen 7000 is AMD's most competitive series of CPUs yet, with the 7800X3D and 7950X3D tending to outperform Intel's Core i9 13900K flagship. If you're considering a Ryzen 7000 system, then you'll want a good value motherboard - and this option from MSI is a really good shout at $50 off.

This is the MSI Pro X670-P WiFi, and it's a full-size motherboard that offers all of the goodies that you'd hope for, including PCIe 5.0 SSD support (with three additional PCIe 4.0 slots), 2.5-gig ethernet, WiFi 6E and memory overclocking up to 7800MT/s.

You do lack PCIe 5.0 graphics card support, but that's a relatively minor issue given that we didn't see a huge speed-up from PCIe 4.0 GPUs in most cases and there are no PCIe 5.0 GPUs just yet.

Otherwise, this is a fairly well-appointed board for a reasonable price. Other specs include two extra PCIe slots for additional devices, six SATA slots, six USB-A ports, two USB-C ports (up to 20Gbps) and both DisplayPort and HDMI if you want to use the integrated graphics. Of course, as this is Ryzen 7000, DDR5 is required and there are four slots here for you to use.

I've been using an MSI motherboard for the past generation and I've been quite happy with it overall compared to its Gigabyte and Asus predecessors, so it's well worth looking at some reviews and checking out this deal if it suits you!

