3

MultiVersus launches sign-ups for closed alpha test

Open beta planned for July
Superman, Shaggy, Steven Universe, and Tom & Jerry fight in a MultiVersus screenshot.

MultiVersus is a platform fighting game starring Warner Bros. characters, from Bugs Bunny to Batman to Arya Stark to Shaggy from Scooby Doo. A new cinematic trailer introduces many of those characters and their team-up potential below, but more importantly marks the launch of sign-ups for the game's imminent closed alpha test.

Here's the trailer:

Watch on YouTube

If that looks like something you want to play as soon as possible, you can sign up via the game's official site. You'll need to create a (free) WB Games account if you don't already have one, and you'll need to say what platform you want to test it on. The alpha launches this Friday, May 19th.

I'll be honest, I have all kinds of skepticism when it comes to MultiVersus. Is anyone clamouring for a game that smooshes together Adventure Time and DC Comics and Scooby Doo and Bugs Bunny? And aren't many of these characters going to be flattened in a way that renders the depiction unsatisfying for their specific fans? Can Superman use his heat vision to microwave Tom & Jerry? Is the Iron Giant forever destined to be forced to act violently in IP crossovers?

I am broadly in favour of there being more platform fighters, however, particularly given the relative paucity of them on PC. MultiVersus has other interesting elements, too, including being designed primarily for 2vs2 matches (although solo play is supported).

MultiVersus be free-to-play when it launches, and the current plan is for the open beta to launch in July.

