My favourite cheap wireless mouse is down to £30 for Black Friday

Logitech's G305 wireless gaming mouse is an incredible budget option, combining the firm's bulletproof Lightspeed 2.4GHz wireless with a small, comfortable shape and six programmable buttons. This model's full price is £60, but today you can pick up the G305 for just £30 at Currys as part of their early Black Friday deals.

The Logitech G305, as well as being one of the most popular wireless gaming mice, also stands out as being a modder's favourite. There are tons of evidence online of people swapping out the AA battery for lighter AAA alternatives to save weight, or even replacing the standard shell with 3D printed alternatives in a huge variety of shapes and sizes. It's awesome to see that much creativity on display, and speaks to the quality (and value!) of the G305 Lightspeed as well.