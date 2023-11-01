If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

My favourite cheap wireless mouse is down to £30 for Black Friday

The Logitech G305 Lightspeed is an absolute steal at 50% off.

logitech g305 lightspeed wireless mouse
Image credit: Logitech/Rock Paper Shotgun
Will Judd avatar
Deals by Will Judd Contributor
Published on

Logitech's G305 wireless gaming mouse is an incredible budget option, combining the firm's bulletproof Lightspeed 2.4GHz wireless with a small, comfortable shape and six programmable buttons. This model's full price is £60, but today you can pick up the G305 for just £30 at Currys as part of their early Black Friday deals.

The Logitech G305, as well as being one of the most popular wireless gaming mice, also stands out as being a modder's favourite. There are tons of evidence online of people swapping out the AA battery for lighter AAA alternatives to save weight, or even replacing the standard shell with 3D printed alternatives in a huge variety of shapes and sizes. It's awesome to see that much creativity on display, and speaks to the quality (and value!) of the G305 Lightspeed as well.

Rock Paper Shotgun is the home of PC gaming

Sign in and join us on our journey to discover strange and compelling PC games.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them. 

About the Author
Will Judd avatar

Will Judd

Contributor

Will Judd is a journeyman from the forges of Digital Foundry, here to spread the good word about hardware deals and StarCraft.

Comments