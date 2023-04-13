If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

My favourite weirdo gaming mouse is down to $17 at Amazon after a 69% discount

The Cooler Master MM720 looks odd but performs like a god.

cooler master mm720
Will Judd avatar
Deals by Will Judd Contributor
Published on

The weirdest, wonderfullest ultralight gaming mouse, Cooler Master's MM720, is down to $16.99 at Amazon compared to a launch price of $52.99. This is an awesome pickup at almost any price, but at $17 you need to consider this - even if you've never tried an ultralight mouse before - or if you've already got a full collection.

The MM720 looks strange, but its wide and ergonomic honeycomb design actually works incredibly. This mouse weighs just 49 grams and comes with a super-flexible cable, giving it an effortless, almost wireless feel that is ideal for games that require excellent accuracy and precision. Inside, there's a top-tier PixArt 3389 optical sensor that provides reliable, accurate tracking, and some RGB lighting that can be disabled if you prefer. There are the usual six buttons - left, right, middle, two side buttons and a DPI switch - and nothing else complicated.

I found the sculpted ultra-wide shape super comfortable during my testing, and the LK optical switches provided consistently rapid fire with a good amount of tactile feedback. I never used the mice that the MM720 is based on - the CM Xornet and CM Spawn - but it's clear that there is something to this oddball design.

In any case, at $16.99 you can afford to give it a go and return it to Amazon if it doesn't work out. I'm willing to wager that a good proportion of people that try it absolutely love it, just like I did. And if you do, come back to this post and leave me a comment - I'd love to know how you get on.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author
Will Judd avatar

Will Judd

Contributor

Will Judd is a journeyman from the forges of Digital Foundry, here to spread the good word about hardware deals and StarCraft.

Comments
Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch