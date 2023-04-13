My favourite weirdo gaming mouse is down to $17 at Amazon after a 69% discount

The weirdest, wonderfullest ultralight gaming mouse, Cooler Master's MM720, is down to $16.99 at Amazon compared to a launch price of $52.99. This is an awesome pickup at almost any price, but at $17 you need to consider this - even if you've never tried an ultralight mouse before - or if you've already got a full collection.

The MM720 looks strange, but its wide and ergonomic honeycomb design actually works incredibly. This mouse weighs just 49 grams and comes with a super-flexible cable, giving it an effortless, almost wireless feel that is ideal for games that require excellent accuracy and precision. Inside, there's a top-tier PixArt 3389 optical sensor that provides reliable, accurate tracking, and some RGB lighting that can be disabled if you prefer. There are the usual six buttons - left, right, middle, two side buttons and a DPI switch - and nothing else complicated.

I found the sculpted ultra-wide shape super comfortable during my testing, and the LK optical switches provided consistently rapid fire with a good amount of tactile feedback. I never used the mice that the MM720 is based on - the CM Xornet and CM Spawn - but it's clear that there is something to this oddball design.

In any case, at $16.99 you can afford to give it a go and return it to Amazon if it doesn't work out. I'm willing to wager that a good proportion of people that try it absolutely love it, just like I did. And if you do, come back to this post and leave me a comment - I'd love to know how you get on.