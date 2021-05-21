Mystery Steam Reviews: single player video games with multiple playable characters

Every Monday, on The PC Gaming Weekspot, Colm and Matthew test each other's game knowledge in a weekly quiz called Mystery Steam Reviews. You can probably guess the format of the quiz but if not: we read out Steam reviews and guess the game they're about.

It's good to get a different perspective on things. To see the world through another's eyes can really broaden your horizons.It can also mean that you're controlling an irritating blonde boy when all you want to do is sneak around the oil rig as Kojima's gruff war man. But, the ill will towards Jack isn't in the spirit of this week's Mystery Steam Reviews, so just ignore that one!

This edition of MSR is all about single player video games that have multiple playable characters. Basically, the games that occassionally push their supporting cast into the foreground.

So, for this Mystery Steam Reviews, both myself and Matthew had to choose three games where you control more than one character through the single player campaign. Again, Metal Gear Solid 2 is a good example. An example that made a lot of people cross when it came out, but an example nonetheless.

If you're new around these parts, you can see a full breakdown of the rules in the Mystery Steam Reviews Rule Bible™ below. Also, remember to boast about getting all six right in the comments.

