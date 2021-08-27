Every Monday, on The PC Gaming Weekspot, Colm and Matthew test each other's game knowledge in a weekly quiz called Mystery Steam Reviews. You can probably guess the format of the quiz but if not: we read out Steam reviews and guess the game they're about.

We've had to branch out for this episode of our weekly quiz. The rivalry has dominated Earth, so now it's time we looked to our cheesy friends on the moon.

For this week's Mystery Steam Reviews both myself and Matthew had to choose three games that are set on the moon, or have a level on the moon, or just go to the moon. While I don't think I need to explain it any further, I will say that there are a surprising lack of video games that go to the moon...

If you're new around these parts, you can see a full breakdown of the rules in the Mystery Steam Reviews Rule Bible™ below. Also, remember to boast about getting all six right in the comments.

We run weekly polls on the Rock Paper Shotgun YouTube channel, allowing you you to choose the themes of Mystery Steam Reviews. Next week's theme has been chosen: video games that have real people in them. If you missed the poll or you're not regularly on the YouTubes, leave a comment letting us know what series/genre/theme you'd like to see added to our MSR polls.