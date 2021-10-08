Mystery Steam Reviews: video games that launched in 2021If only a Doom came out this year
2021 has been unfairly hammered by critics. Sure, it's not a classic year like 1998 or 2007, but there's been some decent games out over the last few months. To be fair, though, this MSR also highlights some of 2021's lowlights, so it's not like quality was that much of a concern when we were choosing our games.
For this week's Mystery Steam Reviews both myself and Matthew had to choose three games that launched in 2021. I would only insult you if I went on to explain the concept of a calendar.
If you're new around these parts, you can see a full breakdown of the rules in the Mystery Steam Reviews Rule Bible™ below. Also, remember to boast about getting all six right in the comments.
If you like this, then you may very well enjoy this week's episode of The PC Gaming Weekspot. While the year isn't up, we spent the majority of the podcast talking about our favourite games of the year.
While you're here, why not have a look at last week's episode of Mystery Steam Reviews, which focused on video game spinoffs.
And that's it. Thanks very much to anyone that's decided to watch our very silly quiz. While delving into the user review section of Steam has scarred the both of us for life, I hope you came away unscathed and giggling. And remember: in life, if you're ever struggling to respond to a question, just Doom it and hope for the best.
MYSTERY STEAM REVIEWS RULE BIBLE™
For those not in the know, or who need a refresher.
Colm and Matthew both bring three Steam reviews to the MSR arena (yes, arena), but they omit the name of the game each review is for. Their opponent must correctly guess the name of that game, including any numbers or subtitles. However, there is some leeway for things such as "Complete Edition" or "Definitive Edition." One correct answer = one point.
While both combatants have 90 seconds on each Mystery Steam Review, they also have help in the form of three lifelines. These can be used at any stage during battle, and pause the 90-second timer. Each lifeline can only be used once.
When Publisher is called upon, the hotseat-haver learns the publisher of the game. When Second Opinion is used, the man in the fiery chair will get to hear a second Steam review of the same game. And when Genre is activated, the genre of the game is revealed to the one with the warm arse.