Every Monday, on The PC Gaming Weekspot, Colm and Matthew test each other's game knowledge in a weekly quiz called Mystery Steam Reviews. You can probably guess the format of the quiz but if not: we read out Steam reviews and guess the game they're about.

2021 has been unfairly hammered by critics. Sure, it's not a classic year like 1998 or 2007, but there's been some decent games out over the last few months. To be fair, though, this MSR also highlights some of 2021's lowlights, so it's not like quality was that much of a concern when we were choosing our games.

For this week's Mystery Steam Reviews both myself and Matthew had to choose three games that launched in 2021. I would only insult you if I went on to explain the concept of a calendar.

If you're new around these parts, you can see a full breakdown of the rules in the Mystery Steam Reviews Rule Bible™ below. Also, remember to boast about getting all six right in the comments.

If you like this, then you may very well enjoy this week's episode of The PC Gaming Weekspot. While the year isn't up, we spent the majority of the podcast talking about our favourite games of the year.

While you're here, why not have a look at last week's episode of Mystery Steam Reviews, which focused on video game spinoffs.

And that's it. Thanks very much to anyone that's decided to watch our very silly quiz. While delving into the user review section of Steam has scarred the both of us for life, I hope you came away unscathed and giggling. And remember: in life, if you're ever struggling to respond to a question, just Doom it and hope for the best.