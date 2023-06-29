Need 64GB of DDR4 RAM? This $99.99 Newegg deal is worth looking at

Yup, it's another DDR4 deal post - but this time, it's for the US market and covers a 64GB dual-channel kit, for all of you video creators, game server operators and high-number-likers out there. Newegg is offering a 64GB kit of Mushkin Enhanced Redline Stiletto DDR4-3200 CL16 for $99.99, a great price considering the same RAM kit cost $169.99 for Black Friday last year.

I've covered this DDR4-3200 CL16 spec point many times, but to make the point briefly, this is the DDR4 price/performance sweet spot and has been for a long time. You see fairly steep gains in CPU-limited scenarios (eg 1080p gaming) from 2133MT/s to 3200MT/s, continued improvements to 3600MT/s, and diminishing returns beyond that point. 3200MT/s is also the cheapest DDR4 RAM spec right now, so it's an obvious choice if you're upgrading from common older DDR4 kits like 2400MT/s or 2666MT/s.

CL16 refers to the RAM's latency or timings, with CL16 being about average for a 3200MT/s kit - and although CL14 kits are available, they aren't worth their higher cost.

The real thing that sets this kit apart is its capacity though, which is more than you'll realistically need for gaming, but comes in useful for spooling up virtual machines, running (multiple) game servers, 4K/8K video editing and so on. Historically I'd have recommended 32GB for these tasks, but there is still an argument for 64GB being the better choice - and at $99.99, you're pretty much paying as much as you would have done in 2021 or 2022 for double the capacity. Not bad!