New RX 6800 XT price drop: $700 on B&H Photo or Amazon

AMD's RX 6800 XT graphics card offers a stupendous amount of performance for 1440p or 4K gaming, and now it's hit a new low price in the US. B&H Photo is asking $699 for a reference design by Sonnet, and that's been matched by Amazon too. That's $30 cheaper than it was last week, and shows the continued march of graphics cards towards reference design MSRPs.

The RX 6800 XT is a good choice if you prefer Team Red to Team Green in the Eternal Conflict, rivaling the RTX 3070 Ti and RTX 3080 in rasterised performance while falling behind somewhat in games with ray tracing enabled.

The RX 6800 XT has been boosted recently with the release of FSR 2.0, the company's image upscaling tech, which isn't supported in many games at present but has demonstrated impressive results in the likes of Deathloop according to Hardware King James' analysis. Overall, the results are similar to DLSS, although the lack of hardware acceleration on AMD hardware means that DLSS is a bit more efficient.

Sonnet is an established but small-fry GPU maker, and it looks like they're producing AMD's reference design with few embelishments. The good thing is that the GPU die at the heart of the card makes the biggest difference to performance, and the RX 6800 XT is a good one, but don't expect many special features or a useful software suite to accompany the card. Thankfully, MSI Afterburner will do pretty much anything you need, and that works across vendors.

If you do want a bigger name brand, then this triple-fan XFX design is $30 more on Amazon, and has strong reviews. It's probably a safer choice, although I'd probably opt for the Sonnet card myself.

I hope you found this deal useful, stay tuned for more GPU price drops in the days and weeks to come!