No Rest For The Wicked's first hotfix addresses durability and repair cost complaints

No rest for No Rest For The Wicked's developers, it seems. The punishing action-RPG launched in Steam Early Access last week with performance issues, among other issues, and Moon Studios have now deployed their first hotfix.

Performance improvements are "coming soon", they say, while this update focuses on improvements to balance and several of the game's core systems. Among them, the update reduces durability damage taken to gear, reduces repair costs, increases the drop rate on Repair Powders, and reduces stamina costs and fall damage. Here's the full list of changes:

Balance Changes: Reduced Durability Damage Taken

Reduced Repair Costs

Increased Drop Rate on Repair Powders

Reduced Stamina Costs

Reduced Fall Damage Curve

Reduced cost of Horseshoe Crab and food that includes Horseshoe Crab

Balance update for the Cerim Crucible boss

Changed Corpse-Smeared Blade starting from Tier 2 to Tier 1 Loot Changes: Introduced more Weapons into Fillmore’s Pre-Sacrament Loot Table

Reduced Drop Rate of Fallen Embers Stability: Fixed crash that could occur when quitting out to the main menu Bug Fixes: Improved inventory navigation

Fixed jump at Potion Seller Cave so you can’t miss the jump when executed correctly

Blocked off an out of bounds area of Nameless Pass

Removed lingering dev tools

When I poked through user reviews on Steam earlier in the week, durability and repair costs were two of core complaints I saw. To my surprise, if I'm honest. No Rest For The Wicked seems clearly to be courting dodge-roll melee fetishists, who I assumed to be video game masochosts, and yet they seemed to be pounding dirt and crying uncle. Or maybe it just really was bonkers unfair.

Earlier this week, Moon outlined a list of known issues, with solutions to some, if you're experiencing a proble the above patch doesn't fix. Remappable controls are coming soon, too.