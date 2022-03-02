NPCs in Elden Ring don't laugh nearly as much as I'd like

Some things are synonymous with Soulsborne games. Approachability, which Alice Bee thinks is a very relative term. Nail-biting combat, intricate worlds, a story that's drip-fed through it all. But it's the littlest bits that round off their identity. The dong of their menu sounds (I love a good menu noise) and their elevators operated by pressure plates.

There's also one other big thing that Soulsborne games deliver on. As any seasoned player knows, it's not a FromSoft game without the laughs. While there's plenty of humour in the cliff falls and silly invasions, I'm talking in a more literal sense. The NPCs often round off their sentences with a chuckle. But so far, Elden Ring lacks the despairing "hahaha" of old. And it makes me sad.