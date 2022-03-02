NPCs in Elden Ring don't laugh nearly as much as I'd like

NPCs in Elden Ring don't laugh nearly as much as I'd likeThey're a serious bunch
Some things are synonymous with Soulsborne games. Approachability, which Alice Bee thinks is a very relative term. Nail-biting combat, intricate worlds, a story that's drip-fed through it all. But it's the littlest bits that round off their identity. The dong of their menu sounds (I love a good menu noise) and their elevators operated by pressure plates.
There's also one other big thing that Soulsborne games deliver on. As any seasoned player knows, it's not a FromSoft game without the laughs. While there's plenty of humour in the cliff falls and silly invasions, I'm talking in a more literal sense. The NPCs often round off their sentences with a chuckle. But so far, Elden Ring lacks the despairing "hahaha" of old. And it makes me sad.
Read the rest of this article with an RPS Premium subscription
To view this article you'll need to have a Premium subscription. Sign up today for access to more supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.See more information