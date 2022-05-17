Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti Founders Edition is £1049 at Scan

The RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3090 Ti are both available at their UK RRP right now at Scan, thanks to Nvidia Founders Edition models remaining in stock. This makes it a great time to pick up either model, as the Founders Edition cards perform excellently yet have much lower recommended retail prices than third-party models which can cost hundreds of pounds more.

Both graphics cards remain quite expensive propositions, but it is worth knowing when the Nvidia Founders Edition cards are in stock if this is the level of gaming performance you're targeting. Otherwise, the RTX 3060 Ti, RTX 3070 and RTX 3080 offer better value in terms of frame-rate-per-pound-spent, something reflected in our best graphics card rankings.

Of the two Founders Edition models offered, the RTX 3080 Ti is the better buy, offering around 10% improved performance over the RTX 3080 using a more-unlocked version of the GA102 die. Core frequency is 2% lower on the 3080 Ti, but almost every other metric is improved: 17% more CUDA cores and 2GB more GDDR6X memory, which in turn means a 20% wider memory interface and 20% higher memory bandwidth. All of this is within a card the same size as the standard 3080, while drawing only 9% more watts - not bad.

Meanwhile, the RTX 3090 Ti is the fastest Nvidia GPU by around 5-10% over the original 3090 with a fully-unlocked version of the GA102 die - that means 10752 CUDA cores, higher boost clocks and a staggering 450W rated power draw. It's not a great value by any means, but if you want the absolute fastest GPU money can buy, it is at least much more affordable than third-party models with larger thermal solutions.

You can learn more about these cards in our reviews of the RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3090 Ti.

Thanks for joining us, and we'll catch you again next time with more PC gaming deals and/or stock alerts!