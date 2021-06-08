The Weekspot podcast: E3 2021 predictions, because it's that time of the year

News, reviews, a silly quiz that usually makes two men very cross: The PC Gaming Weekspot is RPS' weekly podcast that recaps the last seven days in PC gaming.

Yes, it’s that time of the year when everyone speculates wildly about what kind of products companies will peddle to potential customers during livestreams rife with forced banter and lols. E3 is exciting, isn’t it?

We’re only a few days from the beginning of the festivities, so of course E3 2021 dominates this week’s edition of Headlines & Hot Takes. We break down all of the scheduled press conferences / media briefings / snazzy advertisements and what we might see at each of them. Microsoft need to go big with Halo Infinite to wash away the memory of Craig, it’d be lovely to get some gameplay of Starfield, Eidos is apparently set to reveal a Guardians of The Galaxy game: there’s a lot discussed on this week’s show, so get it listened.

This week's Mystery Steam Reviews is all about games set on spaceships, space stations, space bases and all sorts of space buildings. And we round out the show by opening The Weekspot mailbag to answer your Burning Questions on Resident Evil Village’s funniness and the origins of usernames.

To check out this week's edition of The PC Gaming Weekspot you can listen or watch on this page, or you can subscribe to our lovely little podcast via all of your podcatching apps. RSS feed, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Pocket Casts, Stitcher, TuneIn, Deezer: take your pick!

If you've got any Burning Questions for us, you can reach us by emailing weekspot@rockpapershotgun.com, or you can stick them in the comments here.