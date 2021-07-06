The Weekspot podcast: the Control co-op spin-off sounds good to us

News, reviews, a silly quiz that usually makes two men very cross: The PC Gaming Weekspot is RPS' weekly podcast that recaps the last seven days in PC gaming.

I don't think many were betting on Control getting a co-op spin-off. Some Remedy fans might be a bit put off by the studio focusing on a multiplayer game, but we're a little more positive.

It's more of a Headline & Hot Take this week as we focus the majority of our news chat on the upcoming four-player PvE game. All we've had so far is a bit of concept art for the game that's codenamed Condor, but that doesn't stop us speculating on what we can expect. We also talk about painting during Tech Corner.

Matthew brings one of his most anticipated games of 2021 to Show and Tell, this week, as he's had the chance to play a bit of The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles. It's not the final verdict, but he's liked what he's played so far. And I've played Doki Doki Literature Club Plus over the last seven days, and while it loses a bit of its lustre if you played the original, it is still a quality game.

This week's Mystery Steam Reviews is all about video games that have been adapted for movies. And we round out the show by opening The Weekspot mailbag to answer your Burning Questions on what we wanted to be when we were older, Stadia, and overrated chocolate bars.

To check out this week's edition of The PC Gaming Weekspot you can listen or watch on this page, or you can subscribe to our lovely little podcast via all of your podcatching apps. RSS feed, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Pocket Casts, Stitcher, TuneIn, Deezer: take your pick!

If you've got any Burning Questions for us, you can reach us by emailing weekspot@rockpapershotgun.com, or you can stick them in the comments here.