PCIe 4.0 SSDs are great - here's a 2TB model for £157 after a 20% off voucher

PCIe 4.0 SSDs are a great option for cutting down game load times, especially in this exciting time of actual DirectStorage 1.1 games being around, and today there's a good deal on the Netac NV7000, a high-end 'second-gen' PCIe 4.0 SSD that can hit read speeds up to 7000MB/s and write speeds of 6700MB/s - impressive stuff.

It's down from £196 to £157, thanks to a 20% off voucher you tick on the product page at Amazon UK, and well worth picking up for that price - especially as the drive comes with a heatsink attached.

Netac isn't a particularly well-known brand in the west, but this Chinese firm is well-known domestically as an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) for other brands and now seems to be branching out into creating products under its own name.

The NV7000, for what it's worth, has attracted incredibly strong reviews on the basis of its excellent performance and extremely low price, as typified by the deal today. Its random speeds are very good, if not quite at the levels of the very fastest gaming SSDs, at 620K IOPS for reads and 900K IOPS for writes, maximum, on this 2TB model. That translates into comfortably middle-of-the-pack performance, alongside much better-known competititors like the Seagate Firecuda 530, XPG S70 Blade, Crucial P5 Plus and so on.

Interestingly, the NV7000 is compatible with the PS5 as well, if you happen to have room in your life (and your home) for more than one gaming machine. It does look like the NV7000's heatsink can be removed if necessary, but the drive should fit in with its heatsink attached anyway.

Overall, this looks like a great drive for the money and is well worth picking up at its discounted price - just remember to check the box to apply the 20% discount on the product page, or later on the checkout. Good luck!