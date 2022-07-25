Pick up a fast Ryzen 5000 CPU for very little in the UK

AMD's Ryzen 5000 processors are getting ever cheaper, with the mid-range Ryzen 5 5600 today crossing the £130 barrier for the first time. You can now pick up this super-fast gaming CPU for less than £130, while the more powerful 5600X costs £170 after a similar discount - some way below the last sale price we saw it at. To get the reduced price, you'll need to use code HOT10 at the checkout to knock 10% off the price.

Higher-end Ryzen processors have also seen discounts in recent weeks. We spotted deals on the Ryzen 7 5800X and Ryzen 9 5900X using the same Ebay HOT10 code.

These CPUs all come via Ebuyer's UK Ebay outlet, so a major UK retailer rather than a private seller, and is for a brand new processor. Note that the 5600 and 5600X come with bundled AMD Wraith air coolers - which are surprisingly effective at moving air, if a little loud! - while the Ryzen 7 and Ryzen 9 options are more likely to be used with a custom fan or AiO and therefore don't come with any fan whatsoever.

I'd recommend the 5600 for anyone running a 1440p or 4K monitor that prefers AAA games, as you're more likely to be GPU-bound at these resolutions and the cheaper 5600 should be more than sufficient for your use case. If you prefer older games or esports titles that run at hundreds of frames per second, getting at least a Ryzen 7 5800X or Ryzen 9 5900X is a better bet - and that goes double if you also plan to use the computer for any content creation tasks like transcoding videos or rendering 3D scenes, where the extra cores of the higher-end AMD parts come in handy.

Thanks for joining me on this rapid-fire deal, and we'll catch you again for another deal very soon! Bye for now.