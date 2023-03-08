Pick up Alienware's epic m15 gaming laptop w/ RTX 3070 Ti and Ryzen 9 6900HX for £1399

Dell's Alienware division makes some of the most ostentatious and powerful gaming laptops around, and today we've got a discount on the Alienware m15 R7. This RTX 3070 Ti gaming laptop with a Ryzen 9 6900HX normally retails for £1749, but this drops to £1399 when you use code ALIEN20 at the checkout - with the possibility of a further discount if you qualify for a student or employee program discount.

So, let's cover that additional discount first. If you get discounts from your work or as a student, you can pick up this laptop for a further £112 off, bringing the price to an attractive £1287.

Regardless of the final price, this is a powerful option for the money. The m15 is well-equipped with a 15-inch 1080p 165Hz display, RTX 3070 Ti 8GB and Ryzen 9 6900HX, backed with 16GB of DDR5 RAM and a 1TB NVMe SSD. The large chassis, advanced cooling and relatively high GPU TDP provide great performance for a laptop of this class, although this does come at the cost of portability - making this a better choice for people that don't intend to bring their laptop with them to work or school every day, but just prefer an all-in-one gaming PC that can fit in a backback for the odd trip to a LAN party.

The larger dimensions do allow for great connectivity, including 2.5-gig wired networking, three USB-A ports, USB-C, HDMI 2.1 and a 3.5mm port. There's also a nice RGB lighting effect on the rear of the computer, which I appreciate but can also be disabled for work use - not that anyone is likely to register your PC as a standard office machine at first glance.

Looking at other equivalently-specced laptops online, it's basically impossible to find anything similar to this spec under £1500 - so £1399 or even £1287 is a fantastic price, especially given that this machine does get strong reviews online.

If you do end up going for the m15, do let me know what you think of it when it arrives! I'm tempted to order this just on the strength of the deal, but I think I need a lighter 13 or 14-inch laptop for work instead. Let me know if you have any suggestions for that category too!